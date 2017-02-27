Amatus Sami-Karim Pictures: Mahershala Ali’s Wife In Spotlight After Oscar Win

Amatus Sami-Karim may be home tending to her newborn baby, but Mahershala Ali’s wife is one of the biggest winners on Academy Awards night after her husband’s groundbreaking victory.

Ali took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Moonlight, becoming the first Muslim actor ever to win the award. It was a watershed moment for the award show, which had battled allegations that it had too few nominees of color. But Ali’s moment was also shared with his wife, who just days ago gave birth to the couple’s daughter.

In his acceptance speech, Mahershala Ali made sure to give his wife credit for all the work she did during the Hollywood awards season, which USA Today noted place during her third trimester.

“Lastly, I want to thank my wife who is in her third trimester during award season. We just had a daughter four days ago, so I just, I just want to thank her for being such a soldier through this process and help and really carrying me through it all. Thank you, I really appreciate it, peace and blessings.”

The loving mention sent many people to the internet in search of pictures of Amatus Sami-Karim, and one of the most popular ones came from Ali himself. Just a few days ago, the 41-year-old actor shared a picture of Sami-Karim cuddling with their newborn daughter.

The Instagram picture went viral, gaining tens of thousands of likes and shares from Ali’s followers.

Mahershala Ali — whose full name is actually Mahershalalhashbaz — said he and wife Amatus Sami-Karim wanted to go with a simpler name for their daughter.

“It’s a symbolic name so he didn’t actually have to live through life with that name … but I have to live through life with that name,” Ali joked to Jimmy Kimmel (via Us Weekly) of his unusually long name. “You should see TSA’s eyes.”

The couple ended up picking Bari Najma Ali for their daughter’s name.

Like her husband, Amatus Sami-Karim is also an artist and has a website showing off some of her original music and compositions. The site noted that Amatus emerged from some difficult circumstances in life.

“Amatus-sami-Karim spent the earlier years of her life in the South Side of Chicago across the street from the Cabrini Green Projects in her father’s Mosque. When dealing with multiple deaths to gun violence an individual can easily get lost in the world but it can also prove how resilient a human being can be. That’s exactly what it shows in the multi-talented creator Amatus; life gave her complexity and she made a quilt: music, acting and design.”

Amatus has more work on the way. The site noted that she has and LP set to release this spring that “will incorporate a unique voice of instrumentation and Sonics that reflect the storyline of a searching soul, navigating the ever changing landscapes of the material world and the ideas that dictate one’s journey.”

Between that and raising a newborn daughter, it looks to be a busy few months ahead for Mahershala Ali’s wife. But at least she will get a bit more chance to rest now that the Hollywood award season has come to an end, and her husband picked up one of the most coveted honors in his field.

