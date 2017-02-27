Oscars 2017: Nicole Kidman Talks About The ‘Driving Force’ In Her Life

At 49, the seasoned Aussie actress born in Honolulu, Hawaii, is still much to look at and remains as one of the most beautiful faces to ever grace the red carpet for the Academy Awards.

Nicole Kidman dazzled yet again as she posed for the cameras during the Oscars 2017. She was joined by her husband and country singer Keith Urban for the night. The actress was nominated for a best actress award in a supporting role in one of her latest films, Lion.

The mother of four was seen wearing a nude embellished gown for the Oscars 2017, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter. She matched her Armani Prive look with a distinctive red lips and a pair of nude sandals for her footwear.

Nicole Kidman at the 89th Annual Academy Awards, wearing Armani Privé. Doesn't she look stunning? #Oscars #Armani pic.twitter.com/jLUUHNYaaV — Nicole Kidman (@NicoleKidman) February 27, 2017

Speaking with Ryan Seacrest of E! News, Nicole Kidman shared that her role as a mother in real life is such a huge part of what she is now as a person and as an actress. She said that it is something that drives her and also helps in her portrayal of roles behind the camera.

“It’s such a driving force in my life,” Nicole Kidman told Seacrest when it comes to the rearing of her children. “The maternal force of who I am is so strong. It taps into everything that I feel and I’m able to put it into the work, which is what you want as an actress. You want to find the things that vibrate deeply from within.”

Nicole Kidman has two children out of her past relationship with fellow Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise. With Keith Urban, the actress has two young girls, Sunday Rose who is eight years old now and Faith Margaret, 6. Connor Cruise and Isabella Cruise, on the one hand, are both grownups now.

She also shared that apart from her husband, Nicole Kidman was also joined by those people whose story have inspired the film she starred in. Lion, according to E! News, was adapted from a story that took place in real life. Nicole added that these people were so excited to have the chance to be at the Oscars 2017.

The film Lion was based on the life story of Saroo Brierley who got separated from his family when he was just five years of age after he fell asleep on a train and found himself in an unfamiliar place in the city of Calcutta. It tells about his life as a street kid in India up until he was adopted by his foster parents from Australia and his eventual reunion with his biological mom, the Guardian reports.

Saroo also wrote a book about his life entitled, “A Long Way Home.” Nicole Kidman plays the role of Sue Brierley in the film. The young and older Saroo, on the other hand, was portrayed by Sunny Pawar and Dev Patel, respectively.

“It was such a pivotal moment,” Saroo told The Guardian on his first encounter with his mother Fatima after 25 years of separation. “She knew who I was, and I knew who she was. The memory of her face had been embedded in my mind for such a long time.”

Lion, directed by Garth Davis, is nominated for six Oscars 2017 awards, not the least of which is the Best Picture category. Kidman, meanwhile, will go up against the other nominees for best actress in a supporting role— Naomie Harris (Moonlight), Viola Davis (Fences), Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures), and Michelle Williams (Manchester By the Sea).

The Oscars 2017 will be shown starting at 7 p.m. ET on ABC and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

[Featured Image By Christopher Polk/Getty Images]