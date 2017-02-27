Angelina Jolie Convinced Brad Pitt Cheated: The Reason Behind Split

Angelina Jolie is convinced that Brad Pitt cheated on her with Marlon Cotillard, it has been claimed.

Initial reports had mentioned that Angelina was concerned about her soon-to-be ex-husband’s parenting skills, with multiple sources alleging that the actor was unfit to parent the couple’s six children, but Hollywood Life begs to differ.

According to the outlet, the child abuse claims, which were supposedly made by Angelina Jolie’s team, were part of the alleged plan to win full custody of the kids once the Hollywood duo battle it out in court, with Brad hiring several attorneys to prevent Angie from being the main guardian.

That plan only came about after Angelina was sure that Pitt had cheated on her with Marion — it’s unclear how the Salt star came to that conclusion, but after confronting Brad about it on multiple occasions, the 41-year-old is said to have had no reason not to believe what she had already known to begin with.

When reports suggested that Angelina Jolie’s marriage fell flat over the cheating claims between Brad and Cotillard, 41, the A-list movie star was quick to deny the claims, stressing he had never stepped out of his relationship throughout his time with Jolie.

Hollywood Life alleges that Angelina is not buying it. She’s always been concerned about Brad and his supposed cheating ways, often reminding herself that she ended up getting with Pitt while he was still married to Jennifer Aniston.

Fans will recall the couple’s infamous breakup in 2005, when the 53-year-old decided to call it quits with the Friends actress, having grown a close bond with Angelina, who he had just wrapped shooting their hit movie Mr & Mrs Smith with.

Sources are now stressing that the main reason for Jolie’s decision to end things with Brad is because she was very much convinced that the man she had spent 12 years of her life with had cheated on her, and while Pitt continuously denied it, Angelina was ready to end their marriage and move on with her life.

That is what then ignited the custody war between the two, insiders claim, with Angelina Jolie going to extreme lengths in portraying Brad to be anything but a father who is capable of taking care of their six children.

Allegedly using her PR team to create a smear campaign around her ex-husband would see stories such as child and substance abuse come forward — Angelina Jolie’s supposed way to give her the upper chance of winning the forthcoming custody court case against Brad.

“Angelina is obsessed with fears that Brad may have cheated on her with Marion Cotillard, 41 — even though both Marion and Brad have denied it — and that’s what prompted the break-up in the first place,” a source reveals.

“He swears blind that he didn’t, but she refuses to believe him — she actually even threw back in face the fact that they met and became close while he was still to married to Jen. [Angelina Jolie] was using it as a convenient excuse, and that she had wanted to end the marriage for months as they had been fighting a lot towards the end.”

After Angelina Jolie’s suspicions regarding her husband’s alleged cheating affair months prior to filing the divorce papers in September, the mother-of-six reportedly fell out of love with Brad and refused to be around him, the source adds.

This has now led to the couple’s nasty divorce and custody battle, Telegraph reports, which is expected to set the former couple back by $10 million, making it one of the priciest Hollywood court cases in recent years.

