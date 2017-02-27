Is Meryl Streep’s Ellie Saab Dress At Academy Awards A Lagerfeld Snub?

Well, Meryl Streep was definitely not wearing Chanel at the 2017 Academy Awards. The esteemed actress wore a stunning, blue Ellie Saab dress. Was Streep’s fashion choice Streep’s way of throwing shade in the midst of her feud with Karl Lagerfeld?

Meryl Streep arrived at the Academy Awards in a gorgeous, blue, embellished gown by Ellie Saab. People can’t help but wonder if the actress’ fashion choice was a low-key snub at Karl Lagerfeld, Chanel’s creative director.

Karl Lagerfeld recently gave an interview to WWD and accused Meryl Streep of asking him to create a look for her for the Academy Awards and then going with another designer because she wanted financial compensation.

Karl Lagerfeld claimed that days after his team had been working on an Oscars dress for Streep, someone from her team called and told them that they would no longer be needing the dress.

“Don’t continue the dress. We found somebody else who will pay us.”

The Chanel designer was furious and told the magazine, “A genius actress, but cheapness also, no?”

Karl Lagerfeld later clarified his statement in the publication when he received harsh feedback.

“Chanel enaged in conversations with Ms. Streep’s stylist, on her request, to design a dress for her to wear to the Academy Awards. After an informal conversation, I misunderstood that Ms. Streep may have chosen another designer due to remuneration, which Ms. Streep’s team has confirmed is not the case. I regret this controversy and wish Ms. Streep well with her 20th Academy Award nomination.”

However, Meryl Streep did not exactly view Lagerfeld’s statement clarification as an apology and has since given a statement to E! News.

“In reference to Mr. Lagerfeld’s ‘statement,’ there is no ‘controversy’: Karl Lagerfeld, a prominent designer, defamed me, my stylist, and the illustrious designer whose dress I chose to wear, in an important industry publication.”

Meryl went on to say that the publication printed “defamation” that was completely “unchecked.” She acknowledged the fact that this story began to buzz around which she believed would “eclipse this honor in the eyes of the media, my colleagues, and the audience.

She concluded by saying that she does not “take this lightly” and that “Mr. Lagerfeld’s generic ‘statement’ of regret for this ‘controversy’ was not an apology. He lied, they printed the lie, and I am still waiting.”

Chanel controversy aside, Meryl Streep looked to have a fabulous evening at the Academy Awards.

At the start of the show, the host Jimmy Kimmel hilariously addressed Donald Trump’s outrageous comments that Meryl Streep was “mediocre.”

“Of all the ‘great actors’ here in Hollywood, one in particular, has stood the test of time for her many uninspiring and overrated performances. From her mediocre early work in The Deer Hunter and Out of Africa to her underwhelming performances in Kramer vs Kramer and Sophie’s Choice, Meryl Streep has phoned it in from more than 50 films over the course of her lackluster career.”

