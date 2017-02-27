O.J. Simpson Could Be Out Of Prison This Year – And A Millionaire, Too

O.J. Simpson is currently serving a 33-year prison sentence for a handful of felonies, including kidnapping, assault and robbery. However, despite having only been in prison for nine short years, the former NFL running back (Simpson played for both the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers in his heyday) could reportedly be released as soon as this coming October.

On top of that, and despite being tens of millions of dollars in debt to the families of Ron Goldman and ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson, whose murders O.J. was found civilly liable for, Simpson could be a multimillionaire when he gets out of the clank. As the New York Post reports, the reason for this is that O.J. Simpson has roughly $2.7 million in accrued retirement benefits (pension) waiting for him. What’s more, the 69-year-old former NFLer and acquitted double-murderer won’d have to use a dime of his millions to pay back his civil lawsuit losses.

A pension is untouchable when it comes to collecting for outstanding owed debt and claims.

While he was found not-guilty in his 1995 criminal murder trial, the results of his 1997 civil trial resulted in O.J. Simpson owing the Brown and Goldman families $33.5 million. To date, they have reportedly not seen much of that judgement.

Of course, while the Brown and Goldman families are unlikely to see a red cent of O.J. Simpson’s nearly $3 million pension should he be released, The Juice still has some convincing to do in order to get out of the Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada in 2017. Currently, O.J. is serving time for seven of 12 robbery-related charges. He was paroled for the other five back in 2013. In order to be granted parole on the remaining charges and be released from prison, O.J. Simpson will have to convince a panel that he deserves to be set free.

Specifically, Simpson will have to persuade the majority (four out of seven) of his parole commissioners that he has been following the rules during his prison stay. Specifically, he has to prove that he has avoided drugs, alcohol and gang activity since he was paroled on his other five charges.

Reportedly, it was O.J. Simpson’s “good behavior” that led the athlete and actor to be paroled back in 2013.

O.J. Simpson was convicted in 2008 for activities related to ripping off 800 pieces of property from sports-memorabilia dealers Bruce Fromong and Alfred Beardsley in 2007. Throughout his trial, Simpson swore that he wasn’t stealing, but rather taking back property that had been previously been stolen from him. Unfortunately for O.J., he couldn’t convince the Nevada judge and jury of his innocence, and he has remained in prison for nearly a decade.

As The Independent reports, the parole board that will determine whether or not O.J. Simpson will be released from prison will actually meet on July 3. What’s more, they are fully expected to agree that Simpson is eligible for parole on his remaining charges, again based upon the inmate’s “good behavior.” If the parole commissioners recommend that Simpson be released from custody, the earliest date that O.J. could be breathing “free air” would be October 3.

If O.J. is released, he will have served less than a third of his sentence for the robbery he was convicted of committing.

According to Nevada defense attorney Daniel Hill, it is very likely that O.J. Simpson will be out of prison by the end of the year..”

“He’s the kind of person who gets paroled. He has done a significant amount of time and, by all accounts, hasn’t caused any problems.”

O.J. Simpson has never admitted to committing the sport-memorabilia robbery he is currently serving time for. Likewise, despite being found civilly liable for the vicious stabbing deaths of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ronald Goldman, Simpson has always maintained his innocence in those crimes as well.

For a short time, after being embroiled in the “trial of the century” and acquitted of murder, O.J. Simpson dropped off of the public’s radar. When he once again began a target of media scrutiny, it was regarding the 2007 robbery allegations.

Last year, O.J. Simpson and how he avoided prison in the late 1990s once again garnered massive public attention when ESPN debuted it’s documentary series The People v OJ Simpson, which won the Best Documentary Oscar at tonight’s Academy Awards.

