‘The Bachelor’ Season Finale: ABC Changes Schedule For Nick’s Remaining Episodes

The Bachelor Nick Viall’s journey to find love comes to a close on March 13 but ABC has made some schedule changes for the remaining episodes that die-hard fans should take note of.

After all, missing out on the drama that’s about to go down during the Fantasy Suite dates and the final rose ceremony is similar to not getting a rose at the rose ceremony — heartbreaking, right?

Although the Bachelor Season 21 finale is still set to air at 8 p.m. ET on March 13, ABC has changed up the air times for the Fantasy Suite dates and Women Tell All episodes.

Unfortunately, the first change means you won’t get to enjoy quite as much Bachelor goodness as you’re used to. According to ABC‘s TV show schedule, instead of a two-hour episode on Monday, February 27 (Fantasy Suite dates episode 9), the show will air one hour from 8 p.m. – 9 p.m. ET.

Fans will see have to wait until March 6 to watch Nick pick his final two girls after the overnight dates, but there’s more in store that night. After the remainder of the Fantasy Suite dates episode airs from 8 – 9 p.m. ET, the much-anticipated Women Tell All special will run from 9 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET.

That’s right — the Bachelor will air for three hours on March 6, essentially making up for short-changing fans with the one-hour show on February 27.

Confused yet? Here’s a breakdown of the air dates and times for the rest of Nick’s season along with some scoop about Nick’s next TV venture and his post-Bachelor business plans.

Monday, February 27 (8 p.m. – 9 p.m. ET): Nick will send one girl home at the hometown dates rose ceremony and will then travel to Finland with his final three picks. The overnight dates will get underway but fans will see a “to be continued” at the end of the one-hour episode.

Monday, March 6 (8 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET): According to Reality Steve, this episode will be two-fold. Nick will finish up his overnight dates and send one girl home during the first hour. The second two hours will be dedicated to the Women Tell All special. According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, the WTA was taped on February 24 and one of Nick’s final two girls (spoilers in link) showed up in L.A. when the episode was taped.

Monday, March 13 (8 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET): The final episode of the season features the last dates and what is rumored to be a romantic proposal at the final rose ceremony. Right after the finale, Nick and his final pick will appear on the live After the Final Rose special hosted by Chris Harrison.

What’s next for Nick Viall after all of the dates, drama, and rose ceremonies are over? Although fans won’t find out until the After the Final Rose special if he’s still engaged or single, a new report from points to Nick prepping for yet another television show.

Although there were rumors that he was not joining the cast of Dancing with the Stars Season 24, Variety reports that the 36-year-old former software salesman will be back in the spotlight on March 20 when the DWTS season premiere airs on ABC, although that information is still unconfirmed by the network.

And if marriage isn’t on his mind, Nick has plenty of other things to do. He recently told Glamour that he’s preparing to launch a business of his own — a men’s grooming company called the Polished Gent that will apparently offer products to keep men looking their best.

“I actually started a small business with a couple partners. It’s online and for men’s grooming products, so I’ve been focusing a lot of time on that… I’ve used my business acumen that I’ve learned in corporate America and the platform that I’ve been fortunate to gain in the Bachelor world to kind of see if those two can work together.”

Make note of the schedule changes above and get ready to watch the remaining episode of The Bachelor on ABC.

[Featured Image by Phillippe Bosse/ABC Television Network]