Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Butt And Legs Don’t Add Up’ Says Fan; She Talks Lamar Odom

Khloe Kardashian is getting a lot of flak for photoshopping her pictures again. And it’s true that if one looks at her Instagram picture, it looks altered.

The second drop of our @goodamerican season 2 is now LIVE on goodamerican.com!! New Good Waist and The Pencil skirt—so excited!!! #GoodSquad #GoodAmerican A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 16, 2017 at 10:01am PST

One of her fans goes on to say: “Your butt abs legs don’t add up ma ????”

Another fan said: “This is funny more Kardashian fakery, they’ve forgotten to Photoshop the shadow to match her bum ????”

But not everyone was complaining. One said: “You have a nice butt.”

It’s true that Khloe Kardashian has been body shamed one too many times and looks like it’s not going to stop anytime soon. She says sometimes she is criticized for being too fat and sometimes too skinny.

She even spoke about how her divorce with Lamar Odom started the body revolution, the Inquisitr had reported. Khloe said she used food as an outlet for her grief. “I was going through my divorce, and I just really needed an outlet. I had turned to food and had an unhealthy relationship with food my whole life, and I was like, ‘Food has never helped me lose weight,'” she told Health.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said it was after this episode that she actually started to realize she needed to work out. “So I joined Equinox, and I would go there and put my headphones on and get on the elliptical or the stairs, and no one would bother me or ask me questions—because even at Starbucks, I would get ‘I’m sorry…’ I would watch The Real Housewives or something mindless, and I felt like all the stress I was under, all the paparazzi—I blocked out all that noise. I escaped there, and as a by-product, I started losing weight. Then I thought, ‘OK, I’m gonna call a trainer, and Gunnar Peterson has been a family friend of ours.’ He changed my body.”

We are releasing another drop from @goodamerican season 2 TOMORROW at 9am PT on goodamerican.com. Can’t wait for you ladies to rock The Pencil skirt—sexy, comfortable and makes your curves look amazing!! #GoodSquad #GoodAmerican A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 15, 2017 at 9:52am PST

Khloe Kardashian has also talked about how after she lost weight, some people were critical of the fact that she took a very long time to lose it. “Some people were like, ‘It took you so long to lose weight.’ And I’m like, ‘I’ve been fat or out of shape my whole life. It’s gonna take time to reprogram my body.’ But some people were like, ‘I liked you better when you were fat.’ I get body-shamed now that I work out! But I don’t care what weight I am. It’s genuinely about me being healthy. I was never like, ‘I want to lose 30 pounds in 30 days.’ Trust me: I’ve done juice cleanses. I did the Master Cleanse. Like, what would Beyoncé do? But it didn’t work for my body and my lifestyle.”

It looks like people are always going to talk no matter what she does. Kourtney Kardashian has also been alleged for having plastic surgery and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has always said that she isn’t against plastic surgery, but she would rather go through other routes before going for something invasive.

Some fans had earlier pointed out that Khloe Kardashian probably had nose surgery given how slim her nose looks now. But the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said that most of it is down to her makeup and that her nose looks thicker after she washes her face.

Good American Season 2 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 9, 2017 at 7:23pm PST

Khloe Kardashian also talked about her relationship with Lamar Odom on the show Revenge Body, Us Magazine has reported. “You are like my twin soul. I was very much the same. I wanted to be with [ex-husband] Lamar [Odom], and I wanted to do everything. I never missed a home basketball game,” Khloé told the contestant.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]