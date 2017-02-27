Oscars 2017: Five Winning Looks From The Red Carpet

The 89th Academy Awards is happening now, and the red carpet looks before the show did not disappoint. Every year, celebrities who take to the red carpet before the show give us a chance to see the nominees and guests not for their talents on screen or behind the camera, but for their talent at dressing and setting trends.

This year, the trend seemed to be glam and gold. Many celebrities wore gowns that were gold or had gold accents. Textured fabric or patterns ensured that each dress’s style was very different from the next. They were definitely a new twist on old glam. Here are five accomplished women certainly made statements with their incredible red carpet looks.

Emma Stone has a chance to win an Oscar for Best Actress for her role as Mia in the critically acclaimed hit La La Land. Emma Stone wore a glamorous gold dress by Givenchy with a pattern on the bodice and fringe in the skirt that makes the dress reminiscent of old Hollywood. That makes it a perfect choice for the star on a night that promises even more success for La La Land. Emma Stone’s perfectly styled red hair and dangling earrings complete her classic look.

Jessica Biel continued this season’s trend of lights, brights, and golds in a form-fitting metallic dress. Her minimal makeup and understated updo kept attention on the mesmerizing gold fabric. The dress hugged her slinky form and a short train trailed behind her as her husband, Justin Timberlake, led her down the red carpet. Biel kept accessories to a minimum with a matching gold clutch. The dress was designed by Kaufmanfranco.

Model Chrissy Teigan is married to musician John Legend, who also had a part in La La Land. Chrissy Teigan’s flowing white gown was another on the list of dresses that were light colored, had metallic accents, long-sleeved, and high-necked. Teigan kept hers interesting by showing a generous amount of leg. She continued the trend of metallic accents with a silver belt, clutch, and dangly earrings. This is a Zuhair Murad gown.

Felicity Jones is the 33-year-old star of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. She wore a blush colored Dior dress for her red carpet appearance at the 89th Academy Awards. Felicity Jones’s dress has small metal leaf designs woven into the tulle. The ankle-length cut allowed her to show off her pretty silver sandals. She wore minimum jewelry to show off her charming, feminine dress and figure and minimal make-up kept her looking fresh-faced.

Although Janelle Monae bucks the trend of blush colored, gold, and white dresses that was so popular on this year’s Academy Awards red carpet, her avant garde gown continued the trend of sewn in metallic accents and textured fabric. Her dress is mostly metallic accents with strategically placed birds, feathers, crystals, and sequins covering otherwise sheer tulle fabric. The dress is by Elie Saab and the crown is by Jennifer Behr.

What do you think of this year’s 89th Academy Awards red carpet looks? Do you think the trends are wearable, fun, boring, or extra? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Ben Peterson/Getty Images]