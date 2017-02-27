When Will ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 7 Hit Netflix?

Warning: This article contains The Walking Dead Season 7 spoilers.

The Walking Dead Season 7 has been very controversial, from the gruesome deaths of Glenn (Steven Yeun) and Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) in the season premiere to a steady decline in ratings. However, the AMC series is still a powerhouse on Netflix, and fans want to know when the latest season will land on the streaming network.

Unfortunately, viewers hoping to binge on Season 7 may be in for a long wait. In previous years, Netflix has waited until the fall to drop new season of The Walking Dead, and that is unlikely to change this year. Look for Season 7 to premiere around the time Season 8 debuts on AMC, which will likely be October.

But that doesn’t mean fans can’t catch up on The Walking Dead Season 7 before then. Currently, AMC has all 11 episodes of the current season available on its website. There are also multiple video extras for each episode to keep fans busy.

There is also some more good news for Walking Dead fans. According to Zap2It, Season 7 ratings are beginning to rebound after nosediving for weeks. The Season 7 premiere pulled in over 17 million people, but the ratings slid downward every week after that. In fact, “Swear,” the sixth episode of the season, had the show’s worst numbers since Season 3.

But things started to turn around over the final two episodes of The Walking Dead Season 7 A, which aired in December, and the ratings from the midseason premiere show that increase wasn’t an aberration. Season 7 B’s premiere pulled in just over 12 million live viewers. But if you add in the Live +7 ratings — which include viewers who watched the show on-demand throughout the week — the total number of viewers for Episode 9 totaled nearly 17 million.

The upswing in viewers could be linked to a press push letting fans know that the second half of The Walking Dead Season 7 would have a lighter feel, as the Inquisitr previously reported. Before the midseason premiere, Greg Nicotero told Entertainment Weekly that he was already looking forward to the finale.

“I’m very excited,” he says.

“I think episode nine is one of the best of the season, by far, in terms of storytelling, in terms of performances, in terms of audience expectations of seeing the band back together and putting our group back on their feet again. It’s very exciting and quite a bit of fun, and the season builds and builds up to an absolutely thrilling finale.”

On top of that, Walking Dead comic book creator Robert Kirkman said Walking Dead Season 7 and beyond will have fewer deaths, according to SlashFilm.

“In my opinion, there should be less death in the book now, much less, because the careless people, the scared people, the people learning how to live in this world are already dead,” explains Kirkman.

“This is the cream of the crop, so to speak. So, yes, there can be a conflict like the Whisperer War, and there can be very little death. You think Michonne is going to just let herself get bitten by a zombie or stabbed by a Whisperer at this point? It wouldn’t be believable! Rick, Andrea, Carl, Jesus, Dwight, Negan, Maggie, these people are tempered steel! That’s not to say they’re invulnerable, or ‘safe’ now but it would take a lot to kill them.”

Kirkman also acknowledged that many Walking Dead fans hated the Season 6 finale and indicated the Season 7 finale would not repeat the same mistakes.

“I think everyone on The Walking Dead creative team has taken note of that, and I don’t know that I would expect a similar cliffhanger at the end of season 7.”

The Walking Dead Season 7 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on AMC.

