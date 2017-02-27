Oscar 2017: Mel Gibson Defies Age, Girlfriend/Wife Rosalind Ross Looks Stunning

At the Oscar 2017, everybody is talking about Rosalind Ross. Some believe she is Mel Gibson’s girlfriend, while some believe she is his wife. People are also talking about the age gap between the two. Rosalind stunned critics and fans alike as she accompanied her partner on the red carpet. Her impressive avatar is especially noteworthy because she gave birth to the Hollywood veteran’s child just five weeks back.

Mel Gibson had his ninth child in January. He has been in a relation with Rosalind since 2014. And, the couple welcomed their first child together, Lars Gerard Gibson, in January. In January 2017, Rosalind flaunted her baby bump at the 2017 Golden Globes. The Braveheart actor already has six sons and a daughter called Hannah. He had his sons (Thomas, Milo, Louis, William, Christian and Edward) with Robyn Moore, his former wife from 28 years of marriage. In 2011, Gibson also had a daughter called Lucia with ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva.

I think Rosalind Ross is sending us a message. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/6gTV2sTntR — Scott English (@scott_english) February 27, 2017

Much before Rosalind Ross stunned at Oscar 2017, it raised eyebrows when the Australian actor started dating the equestrian vaulter. It was because of the age difference between the two. Mel Gibson, 61, is 35 years older than his girlfriend Rosalind Ross is 26 years old now. However, the couple did not seem to be bother at all, as Ross started accompanying her partner at red carpet events. However, a close friend of her told Daily Mail Online that she was not happy about the negative attention she was getting from the media because of her relationship with Mel Gibson. “Sensationalizing her because of her relationships is not what she’s looking for,” her former vaulting partner Devon Maitozo said.

She’s just a young girl and wants to get on with her life without all the attention.

While many people wonder if Rosalind Ross is Mel Gibson’s wife, the two have not tied the knot yet. The veteran actor dismissed the importance of the age difference. Gibson, who has directed successful films like The Passion Of The Christ, believes age is “just a number.” “We dig each other,” the Mirror Online quoted him as saying. At the same time, he did not ignore the fact that the age gap between the two might be an issue. “It might cause a problem and one has a trepidation about these things,” he said. “But, it’s working out great.”

Rosalind Ross and Mel Gibson. Oscars 2017 pic.twitter.com/Ht4BDo8Mk3 — SpazianiG (@SpazianiG) February 27, 2017

Mel Gibson has 35-yr head start in life on Rosalind Ross, mother of his newborn child? Her parents are thrilled with their new Conasta pal.. pic.twitter.com/3PhfXsQpoc — Kyle Masters (@kyle_masters) February 27, 2017

Mel Gibson is at Oscar 2017 with girl Rosalind Ross, as he is nominated for Best Director for Hacksaw Ridge. The highly-acclaimed movie got a ten-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival. Gibson previously got two Oscars for his 1996-film Braveheart. Hacksaw Ridge happens to be his comeback to Hollywood. He has been in an exile since 2006, when he created a huge controversy with his anti-Semitic rant. The actor-director calls it the worst part of his life. “What could be nothing “more exciting than listening to the nominations being announced while holding my newborn son,” he said. Hacksaw Ridge has been nominated for six Oscars, including the Best Picture category.

The couple looked stunning together at Oscar 2017. Fans hope Rosalind Ross soon becomes Mel Gibson’s wife. She looked stunning in a powder-blue strapless gown. She had a matching clutch, as she walked on the red carpet with Gibson in a tux. A source told PEOPLE that the seasoned actor was “over the moon” after the arrival of his baby boy. It’s not confirmed yet if Rosalind Ross will become Mel Gibson’s wife despite the age gap. For now, everything seems happy and healthy.

[Featured image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]