Blue Ribbons in Oscars. Awards Night Turns Into Political Statement Platform

The Oscars has started and Jimmy Kimmel is killing it. However, as the awards show progresses, it has been apparent that these A-list stars are wearing blue ribbons that seems to be sending us a message. What does this mean?

Stars like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ruth Negga, Karlie Kloss and more, have been seen with these blue ribbons that has “ACLU” written on it.

According to the Atlantic, this is the “Stand with ACLU” initiative and they have captivated the hearts of these super stars. The ACLU is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that has worked for almost 100 years in defending individual rights.

The ACLU has been one of the organizations that filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump. In their blog, they said that Trump’s executive order, known as “The Muslim Ban,” will unlawfully keep out 60,000 refugees.

The ACLU added that they are going to fight for the rights of these refugees who have already been pre-approved by the United States government to enter the country.

“At the time President Trump signed the order, thousands of refugees, like Eden’s mother, had already been approved to enter the United States. Some were selling their belongings, quitting their jobs, and giving up their apartments in preparation for flights. Others were waiting only for flights to be booked. For many, the delay in travel will mean medical and security checks will expire, and they must start the approvals process again. Some will just give up.”

Miranda said that he supports their cause because they are “fighting incredible fights right now for our American ideals.”

This is not the first time awards shows have become an avenue to express their thoughts on the new political landscape of the country under Trump’s reign.

Last year, the iconic Meryl Streep has voiced out her concerns about Trump’s comments on the disabled, on women’s rights and on bullying.

After Streep’s speech she has received a backlash from Trump himself, saying she is overrated.

Simon Helberg from The Big Bang Theory also made a statement during this year’s SAG Awards. The actor, who came with his wife Jocelyn Towne, strolled in the red carpet with bold shoutouts to the Trump administration. Helberg brought a sign saying, “REFUGEES WELCOME,” while Town had “LET THEM IN” written across her chest.

Scandal star Kerry Washington also made a statement during the SAG Awards as she wore her white Roberto Cavalli gown with the pin on her dress.

“I’ll be wearing one of these tonight. On my arm, to show solidarity. We will not stop fighting for our safety and the safety of our fellow citizens and human beings.”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus also took advantage of the stage when she accepted her award for Outsanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her role in Veep.

“I’m wearing an ACLU ribbon because they’re fighting incredible fights right now for American ideals.” –@lin_manuel#Oscars#Oscars2017pic.twitter.com/pypW1erdQU — ACLU National (@ACLU) February 26, 2017

Louis-Dreyfus said that she has come from a lineage of immigrants and it is important that she voice out the weight of the issue.

“My father fled religious persecution in Nazi-occupied France. This immigrant ban is a blemish and it is un-American.”

Actor Ashton Kutcher, hosting the SAG Awards, also called out the president on his immigration ban.

“Good evening, fellow SAG-AFTRA members, and everyone at home, and everyone in airports that belong in MY America. You are a part of the fabric of who we are. And we love you and we welcome you.”

Kimmel, who is currently hosting the Oscars, noted that he is not the man to “unite” the American people. Though he acknowledges the issue at hand, he is not the best man to count one for these kinds of speeches.

It is still unknown how many more actors and actresses would use the big stage to send a message, but so far, the bold ones have already made their impact just by walking on the red carpet.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Vanity Fair]