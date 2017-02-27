WWE News: Dean Ambrose Won’t Win the WWE World Title Again, Stuck in Midcard

You can never say never, but Dean Ambrose won the WWE Championship last for the first and what may be the last time in his career. Many people believed that Dean Ambrose would never win the WWE Title during his career. The WWE Title may be the pinnacle of the industry; it’s not the only measure of success. A lot of people though Dean Ambrose may be one of those guys that didn’t need the validation of a WWE Title run.

The Lunatic Fringe is the Intercontinental Champion for SmackDown. After being forced to drop out of the WWE Title hunt, WWE officials were concerned about his future as a top star in the company. The powers that be are high on Ambrose, but they wanted to ensure that dropping back into the midcard and reclaiming the IC Title heading into Wrestlemania wouldn’t hurt his reputation or his position as a top guy for WWE.

Instead, WWE officials wanted to push Dean Ambrose as the IC Champion and continue building the title’s prestige through Wrestlemania season. It was reported that WWE had planned a huge match for Ambrose on the grandest stage of them all this year and those plans have slowly been revealed on WWE television. It seems that Dean Ambrose is still a top priority for WWE, but he may have peaked as a main event superstar.

After WWE Elimination Chamber, it’s clear that Dean Ambrose will be defending the IC Title against Baron Corbin at Wrestlemania 33. Unless WWE officials change their minds, the expectation is that Ambrose will lose the IC Title to Corbin in Orlando. The WWE Universe may not like that for storyline reasons, but they’ll be unhappy if the rumor turns out to be true that Ambrose vs. Corbin will be on the Wrestlemania pre-show.

A year ago, Dean Ambrose was red hot and faced Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 32 in front of roughly one-hundred thousand people. The match wasn’t well received, but it was a big deal for Ambrose to perform on that stage with Lesnar and elevate his game. It’s not that the match with Corbin is a “step down,” but WWE made a decision about his future, and it’s being reported that he may never become WWE Champion again.

According to Dave Meltzer, the general feeling is that Dean Ambrose did well as the WWE Champion, but he didn’t draw or perform well enough as the top guy to cement his place. Ambrose will have more runs in the main event, but it’s being said that he may be stuck in the midcard and won’t win the WWE Title again.

There is a big difference between being a performer that can appear in the main event and being the WWE Champion and a top guy in WWE. For all intents and purposes, Dean Ambrose is right in the middle of that concept, which means he will have more opportunities to become the WWE Champion in the near future.

The truth is that The Lunatic Fringe has only scratched the surface of what he is capable of as a performer in WWE. As a babyface, Dean Ambrose has surpassed most expectations and became the WWE Champion. No one can ever take that away from him. However, there is still a lot of potential for Ambrose to excel in WWE as a heel. He’s been rumored for a heel turn many times, but it’s only a matter of time before it happens.

The WWE Universe has helped turn Dean Ambrose into one of WWE’s top babyfaces, and he has become a top guy in WWE. The fact is that Ambrose has been the WWE World Champion, so it’s not a commentary on his career if he never wins the WWE title again. His career is far from over, and a lot can happen between now and never.

[Featured Image by WWE]