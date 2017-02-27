‘Bachelor’ 2017 Schedule: How Does The Rest Of Nick Viall’s Journey Play Out?

ABC’s The Bachelor 2017 schedule will be a bit wonky as Nick Viall’s journey to find love winds its way to the final rose ceremony and viewers will want to know what to expect. Season 21 has already left fans hanging nearly every week without a rose ceremony as had been the traditional until recently, and now things will be mixed up a bit more. What spoilers are available for the Week 9 show and how do the rest of the shows play out this winter?

The last that everybody saw, Nick Viall had gone on his four hometown visits and before he could face his next elimination, former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman showed up at the door. That is where Episode 9 will pick up on Monday, February 27, and ABC teases Bachelor spoilers noting that the conversation between Nick and Andi will contain a bombshell suggestion from Dorfman. Viewers will have to tune in to see how intense this one gets, but TV Guide hints that reunion between Viall and Dorfman may well take up a significant portion of the next episode.

The Week 9 show will also contain the next elimination, and gossip guru Reality Steve’s spoilers indicate that Corinne will be cut next. Vanessa Grimaldi, Rachel Lindsay, and Raven Gates will then head to Finland for the fantasy suite overnight dates and Bachelor spoilers detail that thanks to the schedule shift, just one of the three dates will be seen during Episode 9.

ABC’s press release teases that Viall and one of his ladies will get a helicopter tour and she will open up about some of her intimate feelings for him. In addition, the network’s Bachelor spoilers reveal that she’ll open up about a private, innermost secret. While the network doesn’t reveal which lady this references, Reality Steve says that this is all about Raven. Apparently then Viall and Gates will watch the Northern Lights together and it sounds as if they will be heading to the fantasy suite to spend the night.

Unfortunately, the Bachelor schedule indicates that the Week 9 episode will only be an hour long, as ABC is then premiering the first part of its new mini-series titled When We Rise. The schedule reveals that the Week 10 episode will also be an hour long and will feature Vanessa and Rachel’s fantasy suite overnight dates.

As for the “Women Tell All” episode, the modified Bachelor schedule reveals that this also airs on Monday, March 6 and will broadcast for two hours after the episode with Viall’s overnights with Lindsay and Grimaldi. The “WTA” just taped over the weekend and Reality Steve’s spoilers should reveal the juiciest tidbits from the taping early this coming week. By having three hours of Bachelor-related programming on that night, that means that there is no new episode of Quantico during the week of March 6.

The Bachelor finale schedule remains untouched, as Viall’s final rose ceremony will air on Monday, March 13. Viewers will also get the live “After the Final Rose” special airing right after that, so that will be another three-hour evening of rose-filled drama. Reality Steve’s spoilers have broken down the last eliminations of the season, noting that Rachel will head home after the overnights and Vanessa will walk away engaged to Nick. However, the gossip guru also hints that Viall and Grimaldi have faced some struggles in their relationship and he doesn’t think they’ll necessarily last long.

Will all of Reality Steve’s spoilers be right and will Nick Viall end up engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi? The Bachelor schedule for these last few weeks will be a bit unusual, with a lot of action jam-packed into the last two nights of the season. However, viewers are dying to see how these last dates play out and they’ll be happy to have a lot of coverage ahead yet, despite the shorter-than-usual Week 9 episode coming up on Monday, February 27.

[Featured image by Jeff Schear/Getty Images]