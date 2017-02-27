Lala Kent Gets ‘Revenge’ On ‘Pump Rules’ Co-Stars After Married Boyfriend Rumor

Lala Kent may have quit Vanderpump Rules months ago, but on Friday, when the cast reunited in Los Angeles to film the reunion special, Kent was present.

Although Lala Kent previously hinted that she would not be participating in any further filming sessions with her co-stars, she returned for one more round of drama on February 24 and according to a new report, she was out for revenge after months of rumors claiming she’s allegedly dating a married man.

On February 25, Radar Online confirmed Lala Kent’s attendance, revealing that the former reality star was dedicated to making her co-stars’ lives a living “hell.” Along with their claim, the outlet shared several photos of Lala Kent at the event.

In addition to posing for a selfie with Scheana Marie, Lala Kent was seen with her former co-star, Ariana Madix, who she was close to during filming on Vanderump Rules Season 5.

A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Oct 11, 2016 at 3:11pm PDT

Throughout Vanderpump Rules Season 5, Lala Kent was targeted with claims suggesting she was dating a married man — and that the unnamed man had bought her a Range Rover. However, according to Lala Kent, her boyfriend isn’t married. Instead, as she revealed during an appearance on Keven Undergaro’s Podcast, The Tomorrow Show, her mystery man was an athlete who didn’t want to jeopardize his endorsement deals.

Weeks later, Lala Kent’s friend and co-star, James Kennedy, appeared on Andy Cohen’s late night show, Watch What Happens Live, where he shut down the idea that Kent was dating an athlete and said she was actually seeing a producer. While Kennedy’s claim may have been ignored, it instead made waves due to an ongoing rumor, which had claimed Lala Kent was involved in an affair with producer Randall Emmett, who is married and shares a child with wife Ambyr Childers.

As fans may recall, Lala Kent’s co-stars, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, both mentioned a man named Randall on Twitter and a report by All About the Real Housewives shared details of their rumored romance.

Around the same time, Lala Kent announced her exit from the show.

“I’m excited for people to watch me exit because it’s just going to show a new side of my life and I think it will get to show people who I really am,” Lala Kent explained to Too Fab in December of last year. “I watch the show sometimes and I’m like that’s not me. I want people to see who I actually hang out with, my day-to-day life. And I never got to show that. I’m excited for people to watch me leave Vanderpump Rules to be quite honest.”

“I made it halfway through the season and just decided that I want no part of the people anymore,” she continued. “I feel like they don’t deserve to be in my world in any way shape or form. So I dismissed myself.”

A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Oct 21, 2016 at 8:48pm PDT

The following day, Lala Kent released an additional statement to E! News, which read, “My reasoning for leaving was I felt like it was too much of a negative impact on my day-to-day life. There was not enough good to outweigh the bad. I’ve also worked so hard on my talent as far as singing and acting goes, and no one has really recognized that. It’s just been a bunch of s**t-slinging. I just don’t care to be part of anything like that.”

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 5 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]