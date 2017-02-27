Jennifer Lawrence Skips Oscar 2017, Boyfriend Darren Aronofsky Honors ‘Jackie’

Jennifer Lawrence, touted as the Queen of Oscar, is skipping out this year. Despite the fact that her boyfriend will be there as a producer of Jackie, which has three Oscar nominations, Passengers actress will pass the chance to starve herself and wear tight dresses.

As someone, who already has four Oscar nominations under her belt, it may be a little boring to go if she does not have a chance of taking home the golden statue. Seeing how she has provided entertainment for Oscar viewers all over the world, she will be sorely missed.

She has been quite productive this year, but unfortunately, her latest endeavor Passengers was a flop, comparatively speaking. It only garnered 31% freshness on Rotten Tomatoes and, despite their onscreen chemistry, left much to be desired.

“Passengers, a fairy tale set aboard a luxury spaceliner, has billion-dollar ideas and five-cent guts,” reported NPR.

But, considering its weak review, the movie did quite well at this year’s Oscars, getting nominated for Best Music, Original Score, and Best Production Design, giving the technical side of the team to dress up in anticipation for some recognition.

Jennifer Lawrence’s new boyfriend Darren Aronofsky may be present at this year’s ceremony, having produced Jackie. However, the movie did not get nominated for Best Picture, which means that he will not be taking home a golden statue tonight.

Another Hollywood persona that will not be present at Oscar 2017 is Natalie Portman, who is at her last few weeks of pregnancy and will be watching the Best Actress announcement from the comforts of her own home. Seeing how Jackie actress was pregnant the last time she won the Oscar, she may be in luck again this year!

But the actress and the director does have something to look forward to in the future. They are working together on a film called Mother! which will be released on October 13. According to Wikipedia, the movie tells the story of a couple as they face challenges as “uninvited guests” begin turning their peaceful existence upside down.

‘mother!’: Darren Aronofsky Drama Starring Jennifer Lawrence Gets Awards-Friendly Release Date https://t.co/aFvErd3ABU pic.twitter.com/AvfJtHW66q — Melissa Francesca (@darkheartwriter) February 18, 2017

Darren Aronofsky has hired stellar actors alongside Jennifer Lawrence; Javier Bardem, Michelle Pfeiffer, Domhnall Gleeson, and Ed Harris make up the rest of the cast.

The couple found each other while working on this very movie and the news of their relationship started spread at the end of 2016. They have been seeing each other since October 2016, but they only became a public item on the new year.

“On New Year’s Eve, Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky soaked up the last of 2016 with a date in Central Park,” reports Popsugar. “Jennifer had her little pup Pippi wrapped in her coat as she walked alongside Darren, who brought along a lollipop to enjoy. Despite the fact that the couple reportedly began dating in October 2016, we’ve barely caught a glimpse of the two together outside of a romantic, PDA-filled date at the beginning of November. With their romance still afloat at the start of 2017, perhaps we’ll see more sweet moments in months to come.”

Jennifer Lawrence addresses those Darren Aronofsky romance rumors in the most https://t.co/16ylIPNs85 way: https://t.co/qDVfmZdWpG pic.twitter.com/DHP4SMW777 — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) December 20, 2016

Seeing how she has been single for a long time, it looks like she is not afraid of dating some of her collaborators.

“Jennifer Lawrence isn’t afraid to mix business and pleasure,” reports People. “The Oscar winner is on practically every director’s wish list, but she was so excited to work with now-boyfriend Darren Aronofsky that she took a role in his upcoming horror movie, Mother, before its script was even completed.”

And right now, the workaholic Hollywood actress is already onto the next project, filming a spy thriller, in which she “plays a Russian spy trying to seduce a rookie CIA operative.”

Do you think Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky will be a big figure at next year’s Oscars? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Eric Charbonneau/AP Images]