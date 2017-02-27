‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Says Sons Are Excited About Pregnancy

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry recently announced that she is pregnant with her third child, and fans have a lot of opinions about the baby bombshell. However, the MTV personality claims that she is happy about the baby news, and so are her two sons, Isaac and Lincoln.

Kailyn Lowry revealed to Us Weekly this week that even though she’s about to be a single mother of three, her goals and dreams have not taken a backseat. The Teen Mom 2 star says she’s still planning to graduate in May with a bachelor’s degree in TV, radio, film, and communications. “I’m still on track to graduate in May,” Kail confirms.

When the news of Kailyn Lowry’s third pregnancy was announced, many fans began to question who the father of the unborn baby is. While Kailyn did confirm that her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, is not the father of the baby, she has decided to keep the identity of the baby daddy under wraps for now.

While Kailyn has chosen not to reveal her newest baby daddy, rumors are flying that he is her close friend, Tyler Hill. In Touch Weekly reports that Tyler is a classmate of Lowry’s at Delaware State University, and could possibly be the same man that caused a big blowout fight between Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin while they were still married, because Javi was very suspicious of their then platonic relationship.

my life. my loves. my boys ???????? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Feb 19, 2017 at 9:34am PST

“This was the choice I made,” the Teen Mom 2 star wrote on her blog. “This is the baby I thought I wasn’t sure if I could have. I know this isn’t an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay.”

Not long after their divorce was announced, Javi Marroquin gave an interview revealing that Kailyn had allegedly cheated on him while he was deployed with the Air Force. However, Kailyn has refused to comment about her love life post-Javi.

As for Kailyn’s sons, Isaac, whose father is Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, whose father is Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, the Teen Mom says they are extremely excited about having another sibling. While Isaac wants a baby sister added to the family, Lowry says little Lincoln wants another brother. However, Kailyn has no idea what the sex of her newest little bundle of joy is. The reality star admitted that she will not find out if she’s having a boy or a girl until the baby is born.

Thanks for all the support and love on my blog post and for all your comments!! ???????????????? If you haven't read my latest post,click the link in my bio ???????? cute baby book: @polkadotprintshop blanket: @addisonbelleco A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Feb 23, 2017 at 7:24pm PST

“I’m not hoping for one of the other,” the expectant mom adds. “I don’t find out [the sex of the kids] until birth. I like the surprise.”

Kailyn Lowry also dished on what her former exes think of her latest pregnancy. The Teen Mom says that Isaac’s dad, Jo Rivera, was one of the first people to know about the pregnancy, but that she never had a conversation about it with Javi Marroquin. Lowry admitted that Jo had “concerns” about the pregnancy, but that they two friends are still close and that he’s being supportive throughout the entire situation.

“Jo has shared his concerns with me and we are working through them, but he has been supportive overall and just said we will figure it all out. Babies are blessings.”

What are your thoughts Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry’s pregnancy news, and the details surrounding her new little bundle of joy? Do you think she’ll share more information on the next season of the MTV reality series?

