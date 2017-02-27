iMac 2017: How Apple Can Beat The Microsoft Surface Studio

Apple’s ubiquitous all-in-one desktop, the iMac, is due for an upgrade soon. With rumors stating that the Cupertino-based tech giant is finally looking to update its most iconic desktop computer this March, it is time to see what Apple could do in order to ensure that the 2017 iMac is a device that would attract consumers. After all, with machines such as the Microsoft Surface Studio competing in the same market, the all-in-one industry has gotten a lot more competitive and challenging.

Considering Apple’s reputation, however, there is a pretty good chance that its upcoming device, the iMac 2017, would be able to reign supreme in the all-in-one market just the same. In order to overcome devices such as the Surface Studio, here are three things that the iMac 2017 must have.

Kaby Lake Processors

Specs about the iMac 2017 are pretty scarce, with Apple being very secretive about any developments in the device. Despite this, however, it is almost certain that the Cupertino-based tech giant would be utilizing Intel’s 7th-generation Kaby Lake processors for its latest all-in-one desktop, according to a PC Advisor report. After all, Apple has developed a reputation for using only the best that the industry has to offer. Fortunately for the 2017 iMac, Intel’s Kaby Lake chips would come in its favor.

https://t.co/iOu7lgdAXp : #iMac2017 #Apple – iMac 2017: Apple Hard At Work To Deliver Unparalleled Desktop With Performance; Q1 2017 … pic.twitter.com/EYpmP4w3yL — TREND GIZMO (@TrendGizmo) January 12, 2017

This is because its biggest competition, the Surface Studio, still runs Intel’s 6th-generation Skylake chips. While the Surface Studio’s Skylake processors still manage to give the all-in-one massive computing power, the 2017 iMac’s Kaby Lake chips would most likely blow its rival’s performance out of the water. Coupled with Apple’s rather lightweight macOS, a 2017 iMac running Intel’s 7th-generation chips would be no less than a monster.

Virtual Reality Support

Apple has shied away from virtual reality so far, but it appears that the time is right for the Cupertino-based tech giant to fully embrace the emerging technology. With this in mind, there is no better product in Apple’s lineup that would be more perfect for VR than the 2017 iMac. After all, with the current trends in virtual reality, the iMac 2017’s neat, minimalistic design would be a godsend for users of high-end virtual reality headsets.

VR compatibility would most likely be possible, since the iMac 2017 is rumored to feature AMD’s Radeon Polaris graphics chips, according to MacWorld. With AMD’s notable graphics chips in the machine, the iMac 2017 would most likely be capable enough to run premium-grade VR programs. If Apple manages to pull this off, it would no doubt give the best in the all-in-one market a run for their money, including, of course, the Microsoft Surface Studio.

A Reasonable Price

The word “reasonable price” and Apple rarely go together, considering the Cupertino-based tech giant’s reputation for releasing only premium-grade devices that cater to the higher end of the market. However, with regards to the iMac 2017, the time is simply right for Apple to do something different and release a device at a more reasonable price than its rivals.

This is because its competitors, such as the Surface Studio, are as pricey as they come. Microsoft’s all-in-one starts at $2,999 and goes as high as $4,199. If Apple could offer the iMac 2017 for a lower price, it would be a far better deal for most consumers than its biggest rival. After all, even if Apple offers the iMac 2017 at a lower price than the Surface Studio, it would still be premium enough to command a price that is worthy of the Cupertino-based tech giant’s brand.

With its more advanced processors, the iMac 2017 is already a better deal than its Windows 10-based counterparts. Coupled with VR capabilities and a reasonable price, however, the iMac 2017 could go far beyond the competition. For al intents and purposes, it might very well be the most successful all-in-one desktop this year.

[Featured Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images]