Scarlett Johansson Says She ‘Must Be A Glutton For Punishment’

Scarlett Johansson is the latest actress to make her way into the 89th Academy Awards and, while the Ghost in the Shell actress was walking the red carpet and stunning in a colorful, yet revealing, dress, she spoke about her new role as The Major. In recent years, Johansson has taken on a number of action roles and projects which explore topics not ordinarily found in dramas or comedies. Scarlett talks about her fascination for fantasy and science fiction roles, all of which require Johansson to remain fit and athletically agile.

Ghost In The Shell Star Scarlett Johansson Talks About Becoming An Adrenaline Junkie

Speaking with E! News at this year’s Academy Awards event, Scarlett Johansson responded to questions about her choice in film roles, as it was pointed out to her that she tends to stick with action oriented films. Scarlett smiled coyly at the idea that she was an adrenaline junkie, though she didn’t dismiss the description.

“Am I an adrenaline junkie? I don’t know, I must be some sort of glutton for punishment,” Scarlett said.

Filming Ghost in the Shell, for instance, hasn’t been the most easy going experience in Scarlett’s acting career and she has admitted that the outfits for her role as The Major can be uncomfortable, but the benefits far outweigh the discomforts. Johansson reveals that Ghost in the Shell has exposed her to some new ideas, such philosophical questions she had never before considered.

“You know it’s a film that asks a lot of existential questions and all the explosive action paired with all of that, it was something that I couldn’t really pass up. I was too curious.”

Scarlett also shared her fascination for events like the Oscars. Unlike some actors, Johansson isn’t shy about admitting that she enjoys the experience of attended and participating in awards ceremonies, such as the Academy Awards. The Ghost in the Shell actress says it brings back the magic of movie making and reminds her of the things she loves about being an actress.

Scarlett Johansson Says She Won’t Be Silenced

It might be said that Scarlett is as well known for her recent political activism as she is for her film career and, as she told People, that’s not likely to change in the near future. The Ghost in the Shell actress says her family spent much of her life encouraging her to speak her mind and to stand up for her beliefs, so that’s just what she plans to keep doing.

“I don’t plan on not using my voice any time soon,” Johansson said. “I’ve always been politically active. My parents … my grandmother always encouraged us to be involved.”

Johansson recognizes that many people object to the political grandstanding that takes place at awards shows, such as the Oscars, but she says that’s just the nature of the beast. Scarlett explained that speaking one’s mind is always going to stir conflict, but that’s just the way it is. Ms. Johansson feels it’s better to risk a few ruffled feathers than to not make her feelings known.

“You put yourself kinda out there and people will have something to say about it, and that’s OK,” says the Ghost in the Shell actress.

Among the causes Johansson feels strongly about are women’s rights, including support for Planned Parenthood. Scarlett has been outspoken about her personal connections to Planned Parenthood in the past, so that cause, above others, is something for which she will continue to fight.

Scarlett Johansson arrived to the Oscars as a newly single woman, having recently split from husband Romain Duariac.

Ghost in the Shell, starring Scarlett Johansson, Michael Pitt, and Michael Wincott, is due to hit theaters on March 31.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]