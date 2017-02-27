Don’t Throw Them Away: Uses For Overripe Avocados

If you love avocados, you’re probably familiar with this scenario. The avocados at the grocery store are rock hard so you buy a few, take them home, and by the time you’re ready to use them, they’re overripe, right? As one of the pricier pieces of produce at the market, you hate wasting all that money when you throw away your overripe avocados. Well, here are some ways to use them even when they’re past their prime and minimize your losses.

Overripe Avocados Make Dessert Healthy

While avocados that are turning brown aren’t visually appealing, they’re still good to eat and can be used for a healthy alternative to not-so-healthy fats. One of the favorite hiding places for overripe avocados is in brownies. The Healthy Maven suggests a recipe for chocolate brownies using avocados that also happens to be gluten-free, using coconut flour. You can also try this Running Girl Health and Fitness recipe for healthy brownies using an overripe avocado. Who knew brownies could be good for you?

Puddings are another popular dessert for incorporating overripe avocados. Blissful Britt swears by a chocolate avocado pudding using coconut milk, chia seeds, and an overripe banana, among other ingredients. Many have also incorporated avocados into their particular version of avocado key lime pie with a no-bake and sometimes gluten-free crust like the recipe in the video below.

Make Foods Creamy With Avocado

Avocados make a great addition to many recipes to create a creamier texture, whether they’re overripe or not. But this is another great way to make use of those overripe avocados that are on the mushy side, by incorporating them into recipes for soups, pasta sauces, and even salad dressings rather than adding cream or another dairy product. This can obviously come in handy for those on vegan diets who are trying to avoid dairy products.

Rodale Wellness recommends making an avocado salad dressing with equal parts mashed avocado and plain yogurt, with a pinch each of cumin, chili powder, and salt to taste. You can also try Mother Nature Network‘s Avocado Cucumber Soup for a healthy vegan dish, or add overripe avocados to eggs. Green eggs and ham, anyone?

And then there are smoothies. Overripe avocados and their mushy texture are ideal for making smoothies super creamy and rich, not to mention all the vitamins and healthy fat they add. The Huffington Post listed 11 smoothie recipes they swear are better with avocado even if it does seem a little odd.

Avocados — They Aren’t Just For Eating Anymore

If you’re a little squeamish about eating overripe avocados or afraid that they may be just a bit too overripe, you still don’t have to throw them out and waste all that money. The oils in avocados make an excellent treatment for hair. The Huffington Post recommends a simple hair treatment you can make from typical ingredients already in your pantry. Take one of those overripe avocados and mix in a 1/4 cup of olive oil plus a tablespoon of lemon juice. After working the mixture through your hair, let it sit for 20 to 30 minutes before shampooing out.

While you’re deep moisturizing your hair, consider a homemade facial mask with avocado like the four suggested by Spontaneous Chick. For oily skin, mix half of an overripe avocado with one egg white and a tablespoon of lemon juice. Leave on for 10 to 15 minutes and this mask is supposed to not only help control an oily complexion but improve acne.

The other avocado facial masks are more moisturizing, such as one where you combine half of a ripe avocado with 1/2 cup of cooked oatmeal. You can also mix half of an avocado with a tablespoon of honey. Not only will it moisturize your skin, but it sounds kind of tasty. You could also cut back the avocado to 1/4 avocado, add a teaspoon of honey and a teaspoon of plain organic yogurt for yet another variation of an avocado facial mask.

The options are as endless as the Google search engine.

So if you bought a big bag of avocados and you weren’t able to eat them all in the 15 minutes they were perfectly ripe, don’t throw them away. There are plenty of ways to incorporate them into tasty dishes and natural beauty treatments at home.

