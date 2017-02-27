Netflix News: Here’s What’s Coming In March 2017

It’s that “Netflix” time of the month again where subscribers are hunting down and searching for lists on what’s coming in March 2017. It might also be more reasonable to say that Netflix shows debuting on March 1st is the more appropriate reason for the search since everyone has already had a month to go through and binge watch all of their favorites.
For those Netflix subscribers that have been waiting on Season 3 of Grace and Frankie and Love, as well as other Netflix originals like Marvel’s Iron Fist, The Discovery and Trailer Park Boys Season 11, then your wait is about to be over. Netflix will debuting those titles this month along with some Disney and CW exclusives, like Season 8 of The Vampire Diaries and Pete’s Dragon.
We would also be negligent if we did not at least mention here in the opening paragraphs that Season 2 of AMC’s hit spinoff drama Better Call Saul will also be coming in March 2017 as well.
Without further ado, here is the Netflix list for what’s coming next month, as reported by TV Guide. You might also want to pay specific attention the Netflix titles have an asterisk (*) beside them. That means that Netflix will allow you to download that specific title.
March 1
Angry Birds Season 2*
Blazing Saddles
Chicago*
Deep Run*
Dirt Every Day Season 1*
Epic Drives Season 2*
Friday After Next
Head 2 Head Season 2*
Hot Rod Unlimited Season 1*
Ignition Season 1
Impossible Dreamers*
Jurassic Park*
Jurassic Park III*
Kate and Mim-Mim Season 2*
Know Your Enemy – Japan*
Kung Fu Panda*
Let There Be Light*
Memento*
Midnight in Paris*
Nacho Libre
Nazi Concentration Camps*
Roadkill Season 2*
Rolling Stones: Crossfire Hurricane*
San Pietro*
Singing with Angels*
Sustainable*
Slumbs of Beverly Hills
The Craft*
This Is Spinal Tap*
Tenacious D in: The Pick of Destiny
The Lost World: Jurassic Park*
The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress*
The Negro Soldier*
Thunderbolt*
Tunisian Victory*
March 3
Greenleaf Season 1
March 4
Safe Haven
March 5
Senora Acero Season 3
March 7
Amy Schumer: The Leather Special(Netflix Original)
March 8
Hands of Stone*
The Waterboy
March 9
Thithi*
March 10
Buddy Thunderstruck Season 1
Burning Sands(Netflix Original)
Love Season 2 (Netflix Original)
One More Time Season 1
The Boss’ Daughter
March 13
Must Love Dogs
Million Dollar Baby
March 14
Pete’s Dragon(2016) (Disney Exclusive)
March 15
Disney’s The BFG(Disney Exclusive)
Notes on Blindness*
March 16
Beau Sejour Season 1
Coraline*
March 17
Diedra & Laney Rob a Train(Netflix Original)
Julie’s Greenroom Season 1
Marvel’s Iron Fist Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Naledi: A Baby Elephant’s Tale*
Pandora*
Samurai Gourmet Season 1 (Netflix Original)
March 18
Come and Find Me*
The Vampire Diaries Season 8* (The CW Early Netflix Access Exclusive)
March 20
El Reemplazante Season 1-2
March 21
Ali & Nino*
Another Forever*
Evolution*
Fire at Sea (Fuocommare)
March 23
How to Get Away with Murder Season 3*
Welcome to New York*
March 24
Botternsikes & Gumbles: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Déjà Vu
Felipe Neto: My Life Makes No Sense
Grace and Frankie Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Ingobernable Season 1
Spider
The Square
The Most Hated Woman in America(Netflix Original)
Who Framed Roger Rabbit
March 25
The Student Body*
USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage*
March 26
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
March 27
Better Call Saul Season 2
March 28
Archer Season 7
Jo Koy: Live from Seattle
March 30
Life in Pieces Season 1
March 31
13 Reasons Why Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Bordertown Season 1
Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life Season 1
Dinotrux Season 4 (Netflix Original)
FirstBorn*
Five Came Back
GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling*
Rosewood Season 1
The Carmichael Show Seasons 1-2
The Discovery(Netflix Original)
Trailer Park Boys Season 11 (Netflix Original)
