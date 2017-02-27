Netflix News: Here’s What’s Coming In March 2017

It’s that “Netflix” time of the month again where subscribers are hunting down and searching for lists on what’s coming in March 2017. It might also be more reasonable to say that Netflix shows debuting on March 1st is the more appropriate reason for the search since everyone has already had a month to go through and binge watch all of their favorites.

For those Netflix subscribers that have been waiting on Season 3 of Grace and Frankie and Love, as well as other Netflix originals like Marvel’s Iron Fist, The Discovery and Trailer Park Boys Season 11, then your wait is about to be over. Netflix will debuting those titles this month along with some Disney and CW exclusives, like Season 8 of The Vampire Diaries and Pete’s Dragon.

We would also be negligent if we did not at least mention here in the opening paragraphs that Season 2 of AMC’s hit spinoff drama Better Call Saul will also be coming in March 2017 as well.

Without further ado, here is the Netflix list for what’s coming next month, as reported by TV Guide. You might also want to pay specific attention the Netflix titles have an asterisk (*) beside them. That means that Netflix will allow you to download that specific title.

March 1

Angry Birds Season 2*

Blazing Saddles

Chicago*

Deep Run*

Dirt Every Day Season 1*

Epic Drives Season 2*

Friday After Next

Head 2 Head Season 2*

Hot Rod Unlimited Season 1*

Ignition Season 1

Impossible Dreamers*

Jurassic Park*

Jurassic Park III*

Kate and Mim-Mim Season 2*

Know Your Enemy – Japan*

Kung Fu Panda*

Let There Be Light*

Memento*

Midnight in Paris*

Nacho Libre

Nazi Concentration Camps*

Roadkill Season 2*

Rolling Stones: Crossfire Hurricane*

San Pietro*

Singing with Angels*

Sustainable*

Slumbs of Beverly Hills

The Craft*

This Is Spinal Tap*

Tenacious D in: The Pick of Destiny

The Lost World: Jurassic Park*

The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress*

The Negro Soldier*

Thunderbolt*

Tunisian Victory*

March 3

Greenleaf Season 1

March 4

Safe Haven

March 5

Senora Acero Season 3

March 7

Amy Schumer: The Leather Special(Netflix Original)

March 8

Hands of Stone*

The Waterboy

March 9

Thithi*

March 10

Buddy Thunderstruck Season 1

Burning Sands(Netflix Original)

Love Season 2 (Netflix Original)

One More Time Season 1

The Boss’ Daughter

March 13

Must Love Dogs

Million Dollar Baby

March 14

Pete’s Dragon(2016) (Disney Exclusive)

March 15

Disney’s The BFG(Disney Exclusive)

Notes on Blindness*

March 16

Beau Sejour Season 1

Coraline*

March 17

Diedra & Laney Rob a Train(Netflix Original)

Julie’s Greenroom Season 1

Marvel’s Iron Fist Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Naledi: A Baby Elephant’s Tale*

Pandora*

Samurai Gourmet Season 1 (Netflix Original)

March 18

Come and Find Me*

The Vampire Diaries Season 8* (The CW Early Netflix Access Exclusive)

March 20

El Reemplazante Season 1-2

March 21

Ali & Nino*

Another Forever*

Evolution*

Fire at Sea (Fuocommare)

March 23

How to Get Away with Murder Season 3*

Welcome to New York*

March 24

Botternsikes & Gumbles: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Déjà Vu

Felipe Neto: My Life Makes No Sense

Grace and Frankie Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Ingobernable Season 1

Spider

The Square

The Most Hated Woman in America(Netflix Original)

Who Framed Roger Rabbit

March 25

The Student Body*

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage*

March 26

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

March 27

Better Call Saul Season 3 Release Date And News: Australian Air Date Revealed Through A… https://t.co/RcrfcChVsU pic.twitter.com/ikSAHVuE73 — MOBIPICKER.COM (@MOBIpicker) February 12, 2017

Better Call Saul Season 2

March 28

Archer Season 7

Jo Koy: Live from Seattle

March 30

Life in Pieces Season 1

March 31

13 Reasons Why Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Bordertown Season 1

Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life Season 1

Dinotrux Season 4 (Netflix Original)

FirstBorn*

Five Came Back

GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling*

Rosewood Season 1

The Carmichael Show Seasons 1-2

The Discovery(Netflix Original)

Trailer Park Boys Season 11 (Netflix Original)

[Featured Image by Netflix]