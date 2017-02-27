How One Direction Will Get Burnt By Brexit: Reunion Tour Issues

Will Brexit be a reason that One Direction does not reunite to go on tour in the future?

On June 23, 2016, a policy for One Direction’s home country of the U.K. to leave the European Union (EU) called Brexit was voted on.

To the chagrin of many musicians, citizens of the U.K. voted for Brexit, and this means that their trade deal with the E.U. will be over — and it could have an impact on One Direction in unexpected ways.

Although most of One Direction has spent a long vacation living in America, they are still British citizens and are affected by the laws of that country.

Sadly, One Direction might want to permanently change their citizenship because there will be a big set of changes that happens in the U.K. called Brexit, and there is little doubt that One Direction could be affected.

In fact, there are only three musicians that publicly said they wanted Brexit to pass. This included Roger Daltrey from The Who, Bruce Dickinson from Iron Maiden, and Right Said Fred, according to NME.

Regardless, most of the musician’s reactions in the U.K. when Brexit passed in June 2016 were angry, according to Clash Music.

However, the most over-riding issue that U.K. musicians will have with Brexit pertains to touring because this is where most musicians make a majority of their income.

Sadly, musicians from the U.K. are already having a hard time trying to tour America due to stringent visa regulations, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, and this could get worse for musicians to travel to anywhere outside of other Commonwealth countries such as Australia or Canada.

In June 2016, BBC explained what Brexit would mean to musicians from the U.K. touring other countries in Europe and quoted musician Lauren Mayberry of Chvrches stating the following.

“I think the nature of touring is going to change massively. The summer we’re looking at right now is just hopping from country to country within Europe and in order to do that when we’re not part of the European Union, we would presumably need to go to a different embassy for every different country and apply for a visa for us and everybody in our crew.”

Guardian did a thorough review of the effects of Brexit on the entertainment touring industry in the U.K. and reported that, in addition to being able to export talent and tours to other countries with ease, incoming music tourism would be disrupted by Brexit.

It was estimated by U.K. Music in 2016 that the U.K. earned almost £3.7 billion ($4.6 billion) in music tourism in 2015.

In the opinion of conductor, Paul MacAlindin, Brexit could interrupt or destroy a musician’s ability to have “cross-cultural collaborations.”

MacAlindin also stated a visa-waiver program would need to be a part of Brexit because countries like France, Germany, and Sweden, “fund live music much more generously than the U.K., and will collaborate more readily with more accessible partners.”

Another group speaking up for musicians and against Brexit is the U.K. Musicians Union. On their website, they stated one of their main areas of concern is losing “European legislation which has protected musicians in the areas of copyright.”

Adding to this, Music Business Journal reported in August 2016 that Brexit was creating a lot of fear in the industry because no one actually knows how much Brexit could affect musicians like One Direction in regards to copyright in all areas of the entertainment world.

One other odd area that might affect One Direction if Brexit actually happens in 2017 pertains to physical items such as vinyl records or merchandise.

According to Dazed Digital, Brexit could mean previous trade agreements are changed, and this could increase the prices for music-related items such as merchandise or vinyl records with taxes or tariffs.

Thankfully for One Direction, there may be some hope that Brexit does not happen — and touring for One Direction’s inevitable reunion will continue to be easy. While it was voted on in 2016, Brexit is not set to actually happen until 2019.

