Scheana Shay’s Estranged Husband Mike Attended The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion

Scheana Shay and her co-stars filmed the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion on Friday and surprisingly, her husband, Mike Shay, was present.

As Scheana Shay reunited with the likes of Jax Taylor, Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval, Mike Shay took to social media, where he revealed he had finally wrapped filming on his reality television career.

“Closed a big chapter in my life yesterday! #pumprules #movingon,” Mike Shay wrote on Twitter on February 25.

Scheana Shay and Mike Shay chose to end their marriage after just 2 years at the end of 2016. At the time, rumors swirled which suggested that Mike Shay had possibly fallen off the sobriety wagon. However, according to Mike Shay himself, that was not the case.

A post shared by Scheana Marie (@scheanamarie) on Jan 10, 2017 at 3:03pm PST

Despite the rumors against Mike Shay, Scheana Shay and her longtime partner chose to confirm their plans for divorce with a joint statement to Us Weekly. In their statement, Scheana and Mike said they had “love and mutual respect” for one another and noted that they would be continuing on with their 15-year friendship. Scheana Shay also claimed at the time that the majority of the speculation into their relationship was “misguided.”

Weeks later, Scheana Shay went public with her new relationship with actor Robert Valletta.

“[Scheana Shay] is focused on getting through this difficult time and finding a new balance in her life. She wasn’t expecting to meet somebody new so soon; she certainly wasn’t looking for it,” a source close to the reality star told People Magazine on February 23. “She’s taking things slow, but is finally optimistic on what the future might hold.”

Scheana Shay and Robert Valletta just went public with their relationship, but they’ve allegedly been spending time with one another since the holidays, which was evident in a photo he shared on Instagram at the time.

“In [Scheana Shay]’s previous relationship she carried the weight, in regards to finances and responsibility,” the source continued. “It’s refreshing to see her with somebody who matches her own ambition and work ethic.”

“[Scheana Shay] spent the past year putting all of her energy into her marriage, neglecting her own needs. The stress of the relationship had caused her to dip a bit below her comfortable body weight, so she’s been working with her trainer, Seth Browning, on a food plan to get back to a healthy place.”

The People Magazine report went on to reveal that Scheana Shay has been focusing in a number of things since splitting from Mike Shay, including a new television show, which her production company reportedly has in development.

Scheana Shay is also getting back to her journalism roots by taking on some hosting opportunities,” the source added.

A post shared by Scheana Marie (@scheanamarie) on Aug 11, 2016 at 5:53pm PDT

Scheana Shay and Mike Shay chronicled much of their relationship on Vanderpump Rules. As fans will recall, they became engaged during the second season of the show and during season three, they were seen walking down the aisle. Then, during Season 4, things between Scheana and Mike took a turn in the wrong direction as he reportedly began struggling with an addiction to prescription pills.

While Scheana Shay and Mike Shay recovered from the fourth season of the show, they eventually began facing hardships again during Season 5 and as the series continued to film at the end of last year, they officially went their separate ways.

To see more of Scheana Shay and her now-estranged husband, Mike Shay, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 5 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images]