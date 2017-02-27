‘General Hospital’ Spoilers And Rumors: Liv Takes Out Tracy, Valentin Saves Anna

General Hospital spoilers involving Olivia Jerome (Tonja Walker) are quite grim. Liv’s visit will lead to the death of one character. Liv’s revenge is not just directed to one person, she seems to want revenge on everyone including the General Hospital. Latest rumors suggest Tracy Quartermaine’s (Jane Elliot) exit would coincide with Liv’s.

Liv’s Next Target

Deemed to be one of the characters fighting to keep the General Hospital open, Tracy is a good target for Liv. Tracy has been successful in saving the hospital despite its current financial crisis. With Hayden Barnes’ (Rebecca Budig) help, the General Hospital weathered the storm. Even with her twisted reasoning, Liv could pin the blame on Tracy for foiling her plans.

A year ago, Elliot issued a statement that she plans to retire after her contract is up. This fueled speculations that her exit could coincide with Liv’s in mid-March. This would not be the first time that a Quartermaine ends up dead.

Sam might give birth earlier as expected and General Hospital spoilers show that she is having labor pains at the most inconvenient moment. General Hospital spoilers also reveal Julian Jerome’s (William deVry) unusual whereabouts. Chained up in Liv’s bedroom, Julian should definitely fear his sister who threatened that she will massacre his family if she doesn’t receive the votes she needs.

Get an exclusive first look sneak peek at Monday's all new #GH https://t.co/8WqMEm8kCJ — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 25, 2017

Matters Of The Heart

If there’s one thing driving Liv, it is definitely rage and anger. The woman feels so wronged that she wants to destroy every person who crossed her in the past and make them miserable. Her brother, the hospital, and the woman who has been romantically involved with Duke Lavery, Anna Devane (Finola Hughes), are all on her hit list.

The mere fact that Anna shares her romantic past is too much for Liv and it seems to be a good reason to eliminate the woman. Liv doesn’t care if Anna is already fighting a battle with cancer. Given Anna’s health condition, the woman will not be able to protect herself from Liv.

The previous episodes of General Hospital finally revealed Anna’s sickness. With everything she needs to deal with, she has no idea her life is in danger thanks to Liv. When Liv hears about Anna’s condition, she would see this as a good opportunity to get back at her.

General Hospital spoilers suggest Liv will have a plan soon but Anna has a pair of guardian angels too. Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) and Robin (Kimberly McCullough) will try to keep her safe.

Robin knows how dangerous Liv can be and she will try her best to keep her mother safe although she is not trained to deal with people like Liv. This could be where Valentin comes in. Valentin may have been portrayed as the bad guy but he always tried to keep Anna safe. Anna seems to be the love of his life and he seems to have no care what others are saying. He is trying to keep a close eye on Anna and he could be the perfect person to protect the vulnerable woman.

The final episodes centered on the reappearance of Olivia Jerome will air until mid-March and it would be exciting to see what else happens in her revenge plotline. The story could touch up on Valentin’s past and even lead to the reappearance of some characters who were presumed dead.

General Hospital spoilers have also been hinting about Liv’s mental state. When it comes to a woman with an unstable mental condition, anything is possible. In fact, there are speculations that Liv will end up killing herself.

As revealed by General Hospital spoilers for this week, Liv will continue destroying as many people as she can and it would be exciting to see what happens next.

Are there any ABSOLUTES in Port Charles? All-new episode of #GH kicks off an exciting week tomorrow on ABC! pic.twitter.com/7vjFZvAwnT — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 26, 2017

[Featured Image by Cindy Ord/Getty Images]