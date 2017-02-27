WWE News: Seth Rollins Unlikely To Compete At ‘WrestleMania’

In 2016, Seth Rollins was rolling when he suffered a serious injury in a WWE house show match against Kane. After the injury, Rollins worked hard and came back saying he was stronger than ever. However, just a few weeks ago, Seth re-injured his surgically reconstructed knee and now WWE.com reported that Rollins will likely miss his second straight WrestleMania.

This is horrible news. While missing the 2016 WrestleMania event was tough, missing the 2017 WWE event will cost him the biggest angle heading into the event. Seth Rollins was set to face Triple H at WrestleMania, a match that could have relaunched his career back into the main event.

Seth Rollins and Triple H kicked off the angle back at a Monday Night Raw episode after SummerSlam in 2016. Rollins was fighting for the WWE Universal Champi0nship in a match against Big Cass, Kevin Owens, and Roman Reigns when Triple H ran down and interfered.

However, instead of helping Seth Rollins, who he had backed for the last two years, Triple H betrayed Rollins and put his backing behind Kevin Owens. Ever since then, Owens has held the WWE Universal Championship and Seth Rollins has been chasing Triple H.

Triple H disappeared after that and was gone for months. After dealing with Stephanie McMahon concerning her husband for months, Rollins went to an NXT TakeOver event over Royal Rumble weekend and called out Triple H.

Triple H came out and sent security to remove Seth Rollins from the building. After that, Rollins was suspended from competing in the Royal Rumble match and he started making more noise, calling out Triple H. Finally, Triple H came to the ring and called out Seth.

However, when Seth Rollins hit the ring, Samoa Joe made his WWE main roster debut and destroyed Rollins. Sadly, during the attack, Seth suffered a real-life injury to his reconstructed knee. Rollins went to Alabama to have it looked at with the hopes of returning in time for his WrestleMania match.

Originally, it looked like Samoa Joe and Seth Rollins would fight at WWE Fastlane and then that would lead into Seth finally getting his hands on Triple H at WrestleMania. It now looks like Samoa Joe will fight Sami Zayn at Fastlane, which should be a great match, and Triple H’s future is in doubt.

If the WWE news is accurate, and Seth Rollins is out of WrtestleMania against this year, there is always a chance that Triple H could sit this one out. There is no reason to force Triple H onto a card that is already stacked just so he can wrestle a match.

There is also no one that could really step in for Seth Rollins at the biggest WWE show of the year. Sure, Finn Balor is rumored to return in time for the event but there are many better matches that Balor could be in line for during his return. It also would make no sense for Finn Balor to fight for Seth Rollins since that was who injured him.

Roman Reigns is the only real friend of Seth Rollins in the WWE despite the betrayal that started the Seth Rollins world title reign. However, Roman is supposed to fight Undertaker at WrestleMania so that is already out of the question.

Of course, the big WWE rumor is that Triple H would fight Shane McMahon at WrestleMania. The other rumors are for Shane and AJ Styles to fight, but a Triple H match makes more sense and that would free up Styles to fight someone like Finn Balor or Shinsuke Nakamura.

As for Seth Rollins WWE WrestleMania plans, it sounds like he will have to just watch it for the second year in a row.

