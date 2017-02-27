Watch These Highly-Rated Thriller Movies On Netflix And Hulu

Some of the best movies on Netflix and Hulu are perfect for when you’re in the mood for a thriller. Whether you are looking for movies that will put you on the edge of your seat or you want a gripping mystery, Netflix and Hulu have the answer for you.

The Talented Mr. Ripley

A young man (Tom Ripley) is sent to Italy in the 1950s to retrieve a spoiled millionaire (Dickie Greenleaf). But when Dickie refuses to go, Ripley takes extreme measures.

This unsettling film is one of the most popular movies on Hulu, and it features an all-star cast: Matt Damon, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cate Blanchett, and the late Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Reservoir Dogs

When a jewelry heist gets botched a group of criminals start to suspect that one of them is an informant.

Tim Roth, Harvey Keitel, Michael Madsen, and Steve Buscemi star in one of the most popular films on Netflix. This was the second movie written and directed by Quentin Tarantino (who also co-stars in the picture) and it put him on the map. The Hollywood superstar would go on to create some of the most iconic movies in cinematic history including Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill, and Django Unchained.

Cloverfield

A group of friends try to survive the night together when a monster wreaks havoc on New York City.

This J.J. Abrams-produced masterpiece is considered one of the best monster movies and found-footage films of all time. The two subgenres are very difficult to do well, but this movie did so with flying colors. Cloverfield is currently streaming on Hulu.

10 Cloverfield Lane

When young woman wakes up after being knocked unconscious from a car accident, she finds herself in a bunker with two men who claim that the outside world is no longer safe.

Though this is not a sequel to the predecessor, the story takes place in the Cloverfield universe. This is considered one of the best thrillers of last year and at times it is truly scary. The Atlantic describes why this is one of the best movies of 2016 and on Hulu.

“10 Cloverfield Lane alternates moods seamlessly, ratcheting tension to the breaking point and then deflating it with black humor. This is a film savvy enough to recognize that there is nothing more intrinsically nerve-fraying—not abduction, not apocalypse—than a car alarm. And while it is not openly satirical in the vein of the terrific Cabin in the Woods, it shares that movie’s sharp, knowing sensibility.”

I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore

A young woman is depressed and fed-up after she is burglarized; she teams up with her quirky neighbor to get her belongings back.

This is the newest of original films from Netflix and it certainly hits the mark. Unlike their series, feature-length original movies from the streaming site weren’t always popular. But lately they have really been stepping-up their game. Starring Melanie Lynskey and Elijah Wood, I Don’t Feel at Home won the top award (Grand Jury Prize) at the Sundance Awards in January 2017. This dark comedy-thriller garnered a 91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, and the sites Critics Consensus describes why this is one of the best movies on Netflix.

“[This movie] transcends its unwieldy title to offer timely, intoxicatingly dark observations on gender dynamics and social norms in modern America.”

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy

During the height of the Cold War, a retired espionage agent is forced from retirement to track down a Soviet agent within M16.

Starring Colin Firth, Tom Hardy, John Hurt, and Gary Oldman, this thought-provoking thriller is one of the most popular films on Netflix. The entire cast gave strong performances, and many feel that this is one of Oldman’s best movies (considering the actor’s illustrious career that’s saying a lot).

From The Talented Mr. Ripley to Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, some of the best movies on Netflix and Hulu are edge-of-your-seat thrillers.

[Featured Image by Paramount Pictures]