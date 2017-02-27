Jim Parsons’ Upcoming Film Helps Him Explore Parenthood

On The Big Bang Theory, it’s Sheldon’s close friends Howard and Bernadette who have recently become parents. But in an upcoming film co-starring Claire Danes, it will be Jim Parsons playing the role of parent. Variety reports that Danes and Parsons will star in the film adaptation of A Kid Like Jake, a 2013 play about parents of a transgender youth. The film will be co-produced by Parsons and Todd Spiewak and is still in search of financial backing.

The plot centers around the parents of a four-year-old whose gender identity is in question. The parents are in search of the right kindergarten for their child. The project will be directed by Silas Howard, known for the streaming hit Transparent. It’s the first starring role for Parsons in a major film, who recently had a part in the Oscar-nominated feature Hidden Figures.

Vulture framed Parson’s short-but-meaningful film career as one marked by social conscience. In addition to A Kid Like Jake, he appeared in the AIDS-drama A Normal Heart. His latest endeavor, Hidden Figures, is about the pivotal role African-American women played in the development of the U.S. space program.

Parsons and Spiewak’s production company has many interesting projects on the go, including a Big Bang Theory spinoff that will focus on a young Sheldon Cooper. In a recent interview reported on by Inquisitr, Parsons said he wished the new actor that will play his iconic character well, joking that he should not follow him in any way and make the character his own.

Even as The Big Bang Theory is set to get its first spinoff series in the show’s history, there are rumors the program will be renewed for future seasons. TV Line reported earlier this month that The Big Bang Theory will be around for at least seasons 11 and 12, although an official announcement has yet to be made. The article based its report in part on a post from producer Bill Prady’s private Facebook account, which non-friends are unable to access.

TV Line also reported that Parsons himself said this month that he fully expected to keep going with the role of Sheldon Cooper for another season at least. In an interview with Sunday Today, he said he fully expected the contract negotations to settle themselves out. The cast’s last round of negotiations, which finalized their contracts for season 8, 9 and 10, resulted in the core cast of three — Parsons, Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco — receiving $1 million per episode, with all revenue streams taken into account.

“I know that everybody wants to [return]. So I would be shocked if that didn’t happen. I really would be.”

CBS president Glenn Geller expressed similar confidence during a Television Critics Association press tour in August 2016, saying he was enthusiastic about continuing with the popular sitcom.

“We are very confident that everyone involved wants more ‘Big Bang’ past Year 10. I know Warner Bros will make those deals… We’ll put it on for as long as everyone wants ‘Big Bang’ on the air. I hope it lasts forever.”

Whether or not the show would be renewed has been up for debate for several months, with cast members casting doubt as to whether the powers that be would agree to pony up the funds for another season. As The Wrap reported, Kaley Cuoco told Jimmy Kimmel last fall the prospect of more Big Bang Theory was “a very expensive question.”

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursday nights at 8 pm on CBS.

[Featured image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]