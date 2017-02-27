Mavs Sources Claim Andrew Bogut Will Sign With Cleveland Cavaliers [NBA Rumors]

One day after news hit that the Cleveland Cavaliers would be signing point guard Deron Williams, two sources from the Dallas Mavericks say that Andrew Bogut will sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers (not the Boston Celtics), once he receives a buyout from the Philadelphia 76ers. If Bogut does sign with the Cavs, it will mean that Cleveland fills two long sought after spots on their roster (back-up point guard and back-up center) as they prepare for the NBA Playoffs and a shot at back-to-back NBA Championships.

Andrew Bogut Rumors

According to a Tweet sent out by ESPN’s Tim McMahon, two “Mavs sources” believe Andrew Bogut will be signing with the Cleveland Cavaliers once he gets the expected buyout from the Philadelphia 76ers. As reported by Mass Live, the Boston Celtics have shown interest in Bogut as well, willing to waive someone from their current roster to make space for the first overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft. As the Celtics continue to chase the Cavs, Bogut signing with Cleveland would certainly be disappointing for Boston fans.

However, as noted by NESN, Boston and Cleveland aren’t the only teams showing serious interest in Andrew Bogut. Other teams that could benefit from his rebounding and presence inside include the San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Currently atop the Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been looking for a back-up center (and a back-up point guard) since at least mid-December. While Deron Williams could certainly prove to be an improvement over Mo Williams, the Cavs are still looking for someone to fill the hole left by Chris Andersen’s ACL injury. Andrew Bogut could certainly fill that need, as Cleveland prepares for the post-season.

Andrew Bogut Recent History

After spending seven seasons playing for the Milwaukee Bucks, Bogut was traded to the Golden State Warriors ahead of the 2012-13 NBA season. He remained with the Warriors as they became one of the premiere teams in the NBA. He played alongside Steph Curry and Klay Thompson as they battled the Cleveland Cavaliers in the last two NBA Finals, splitting the two series with King James and company.

As the Golden State Warriors prepared to bring on Kevin Durant for the 2016-17 season, Bogut was dealt to the Dallas Mavericks. Three days ago, on February 23, it was announced that Bogut had been traded to the Philadelphia 76ers along with Justin Anderson and a draft pick in exchange for Nerlens Noel. Wanting to remain on a team with a realistic chance at winning another NBA Championship, Bogut is expected to receive a buyout from the 76ers so that he can sign with another team.

Upcoming Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule

With LeBron James taking the night off to treat his strep throat, the Chicago Bulls (30-29) defeated the Cavaliers (40-17) in Cleveland on Saturday night 117-99. But even after the loss to their Eastern Conference rivals, they remain ahead of the second-place Boston Celtics (37-21) by 3.5 games. The Cavs have another home game on Monday, February 27, when they play the Milwaukee Bucks (26-31), who trail Cleveland by 14 games in the East.

Beginning Wednesday, Cleveland has a three-game road trip. On March 1, the Cavs travel to Boston to play the Celtics. On Friday, March 3, the Cavs travel to the Philips Arena to face the Atlanta Hawks (32-26), who are in fifth place and 8.5 games behind the Cleveland. Their road trip ends on Saturday, March 4, as LeBron once again returns to Miami. The Heat (27-32) are currently 14 games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference.

[Featured Image by Tom Pennington/Getty Images]