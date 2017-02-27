Floyd Mayweather Throws 40th Birthday Party, Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey Show Up

Floyd Mayweather, Jr. is celebrating his 40th birthday and knowing the flamboyant nature and ostentatious taste of the undefeated boxing legend, you kind of get the idea that the bash is gonna be a blast.

And, so it was. Floyd Mayweather threw a party for the ages Saturday, February 25, inside the J.W. Marriott in downtown Los Angeles, replete with the trappings of a grand celebration and graced by some 1,300 guests including his celebrity friends. Oh, and Bengal tigers were in attendance, too, albeit in a cage.

The posh venue was decorated lavishly for the occasion with portraits of Floyd Mayweather everywhere, and a money tree with $100 bills bearing his face. It’s safe to say that specialty food also abounded as fancy drinks overflowed. The guy does not have the word “money” in his moniker for nothing.

The guest list would include some of Floyd Mayweather’s famed friends like Too Short, Nicole Murphy, The Game, Bobby Brown, Adrien Broner, Terrell Owens, and Fat Joe, according to TMZ. But, none of them bigger than both pop stars Mariah Carey and Justin Bieber.

Happy birthday #Champ @floydmayweather Would only fly 18 hours for your #Birthday A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 26, 2017 at 3:07am PST

The 46-year-old Carey, flew in all the way from Dubai just to be with her close pal in his special day celebration. She was accompanied by her boyfriend and American dancer Bryan Tanaka. It was also Carey who took the pleasure to lead the singing of “Happy Birthday” for Floyd Mayweather who had an elevated platform with a golden throne at the center of the place specially created for the birthday boy, the E News reported.

Another pop royalty in Justin Bieber was also spotted in the event. He performed on-stage for his friend Floyd Mayweather with a couple of his hit songs, “Where Are You Now” and “What Do You Mean?” He top billed the performances of the night including those from the former New Edition singer, K-Ci and JoJo, Tyrese, and Doug E. Fresh.

“I love this guy…I look up to him,” the 22-year-old Bieber told the 1,300 people who were crowded inside the venue only meant for 300. “Give it up for Floyd Mayweather, the champ.”

The birthday bash would not be complete without a birthday cake. Floyd Mayweather’s cake, which was filled with his photos taken throughout the years, was custom-made by Bree’s Cakes that is also popular among celebrities in the Los Angeles area.

“The cake took about 72 hours to make. It had to be transported in two pieces because it was too tall to fit in my SUV,” said owner and pastry chef Bree Miller. “It had over 12 feet of swarovski crystals on it… and it was loaded with over a hundred personal photos ranging from childhood to now showcasing the 40 years of Floyd.”

Floyd Mayweather is currently enjoying his retirement, but may soon come out of it according to some reports. The potential mega fight against UFC’s biggest name in Conor McGregor has been rumored for months already. According to News.com.au, Floyd Mayweather has already made it clear that he wants the fight to happen.

“Let’s make the fight happen,” the boxing champ said. “Let’s give the fans what they want to see. There’s only one fight out there that’s important and that’s Mayweather and Conor McGregor.”

McGregor is currently mixed martial arts’ biggest draw, and pitting him against boxing’s own top attraction would generate the biggest paychecks for the two athletes. But, while the two have already expressed that they are willing to take a shot against one another inside the ring, there are some issues that need to be ironed out first before signatures are placed in the fight contract.

The UFC lightweight champion is exclusively tied to the UFC, and would need to get its permission for the fight to come into fruition. The big question there is whether the promotion is willing to lend its prized fighter in its stable for nothing, or how much would it command for doing so.

[Featured Image By Sam Greenwood/Getty Images]