Chris Brown Can’t Get Over His Past With Karrueche Tran And Rihanna–Why?

Chris Brown has not been able to get over his past with Karrueche Tran and Rihanna.

The latest is the fact that Chris Brown got a restraining order from a judge after Karrueche Tran said in a statement that he threatened to kill her.

Karrueche said Chris “told a few people that he was going to kill me,” TMZ had reported. She went on to say that Chris had even physically assaulted her several times through their relationship. Tran had said that Chris Brown “punched me in my stomach twice,” and “pushed me down the stairs.” It has come to light that Chris Brown had said if he couldn’t have Karrueche, no one could.

This is not the first time Chris Brown has acted the way he has when it comes to Karrueche Tran. Karrueche had posted a very revealing picture on Instagram and Chris Brown had commented: “Still want it.” This proves that Chris Brown is having great difficulty moving on from Karrueche, the Inquisitr had reported.

It’s not just Karrueche Tran that Chris Brown has been having difficulty forgetting. There were reports that he was still talking to Rihanna, the Inquisitr had reported. There were rumors that the two were even “meeting in secret.” “They’re talking every day again and have met up a few times,” said the pal.

“She made that mistake and will not return to him romantically,” a source has said, Hollywood Life reported. It’s not true how much of a truth there is to the fact that Chris Brown and Rihanna are meeting. However, Rihanna has denied being in a relationship with Chris Brown has said that there is no way the two are going to get back together. But RiRi is not ruling out that the two might just get back together professionally.

“Could they be friends, could they return and record with each other again? Of course, but that is all it is going to be if Chris has his hopes up he will surely be disappointed in the result.”

There were rumors that Chris Brown was pretty sad recently on Valentine’s day and he wanted Rihanna or Karrueche Tran back in his life. The rumors had been that Chris had even changed his hair for Karrueche on Valentine’s Day.

“Karrueche [Tran] had an impact too. Chris knows she secretly loves dudes with dreads and long hair in general and it’s his subtle way of trying to get her attention once again,” the Inquisitr had reported.

The sources have gone on to say that Chris Brown has realized it is mostly his fault that he broke up with RiRi and Karuecche. “He’s had some pretty bomb relationships that ended badly and he realizes that all of them were mostly his fault. He misses Kae and Rihanna. If he could have either of them back he’d be the happiest man on earth.”

From the looks of it, it seems as if Chris Brown realizes his mistakes, but it remains to be seen if he can make up for the mistakes he has made in the past. The sources have said that Chris Brown has changed a lot and these days he’s quite moody and is “borderline feminist”. How much of this is true isn’t known, but it can probably be said that he’s not the same person he was earlier. Chris Brown has said on several occasions before that the incident of domestic violence with Rihanna and what followed it has affected him more than people realize. Chris Brown has gone on to say that it had made him suicidal.

