Arnold Schwarzenegger In Tears Over Death Of Friend Bill Paxton

Arnold Schwarzenegger showed a more sensitive side when he shared a video on Instagram this Sunday afternoon, talking about his “wonderful” friend, Bill Paxton, who recently passed away at the age of 61.

Bill Paxton died suddenly due to complications following a surgery, according to Paxton’s family. The former Governor of California nearly broke down as he tearfully recalled the happy memories he has with his dear friend Bill, according to Daily Mail.

The actor underwent heart surgery and unfortunately suffered complications post-op which caused him to suffer a fatal stroke.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was on a skiing vacation in Sun Valley when he heard about the death of his friend. He uploaded a video to Instagram wearing a bright yellow sweater, holding a cigar, as he stood next to a snow bank.

“I’m skiing right now in Sun Valley and I just got the terrible news about Bill Paxton passing away.”

Bill Paxton could play any role, but he was best at being Bill – a great human being with a huge heart. My thoughts are with his family. A post shared by Arnold Schwarzenegger (@schwarzenegger) on Feb 26, 2017 at 12:21pm PST

“He’s such a great friend. I remember the time we worked on the movie Terminator and he plays the arrogant punk. Or in True Lies, the sleazy car salesman.”

Schwarzenegger recalled the great times he had with Paxton and how he loved to be on set with him, calling the actor “so creative” and that it did not matter whether Bill was “acting or directing or writing or producing” because he was so passionate about all of his projects that they turned out amazing.

“So I think that he was one of the greatest actors and most talented guys and also a very, very good friend. One of my best friends. So I will miss him dearly. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.”

Schwarzenegger was not alone in his feelings of immense loss. Tons of celebrities tweeted out their condolences for Bill Paxton.

Jamie Lee Curtis worked with Paxton in the 1994 hit film True Lies.

“Nooooo. Bill Paxton is gone. Such a funny, talented, loving human.” ‘Louise & the children & family my heart & support 2 u.’

Actor Tom Hanks took to Twitter to share his feelings on the loss.

Bill Paxton was, simply, a wonderful man. A wonderful man… Hanx. — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) February 26, 2017

Hanks starred in the 1995 film Appolo 13. The actors had also worked on the upcoming film The Circle together.

Charlize Theron tweeted that he was a “great friend” to her and also “one of the finest actors to share a set with.”

Some of my favorite memories are of floating around in a tiny vessel with big hearted,hilarious,brilliant Bill Paxton. Sad day. — Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) February 26, 2017

So profoundly sorry to hear that #BillPaxton has died. My family & I were such fans; we send our condolences and deepest sympathy to his. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 26, 2017

Katie Couric said that Bill once sent her flowers after an interview and that he was “gracious, fun, and down to earth.”

Julie Benz shared a photograph with Paxton from their upcoming CBS series, Training Day.

Rest In Peace my sweet friend. pic.twitter.com/1QC7pzDZPz — Julie Benz (@juliebenz) February 26, 2017

Her tweet was followed by other actors from Training Day, giving their condolences and expressing their sadness, including Drew Van Aker and Katrina Law.

Bella Thorne, who previously acted on Disney Channel’s Shake It Up! said that she was sad about losing her television dad. Thorne acted as Tancy Hendrickson on the HBO TV series Big Love.

Oh my goodness…I don't even know what to say thank you bill for being such a good tv dad to me and spreading love on every set you work on..my thoughts and prayers go out to your family. We love you #billpaxton ???? #rip A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Feb 26, 2017 at 11:06am PST

[Featured Image by Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Image]