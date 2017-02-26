WWE News: Roman Reigns No Longer Favorite Over Braun Strowman

The WWE is still doing everything they can to make fans believe that Roman Reigns is the hero that they deserve. However, things are starting to fall apart even more for the former big man of The Shield. The WWE has put Reigns against villains like Rusev and Braun Strowman and fans still find a reason to boo Roman.

The WWE took a chance by releasing a video on WWE.com that showed fans all the amazing “records” that Roman Reigns has broken in his career. However, instead of people appreciating those Reigns’ “records,” Sportskeeda reported that fans started trolling Roman after the video was released.

The Roman Reigns’ records were not that impressive. He eliminated more men in a traditional Survivor Series match than anyone in history with four. He eliminated more people in a Royal Rumble match than anyone else with 12.

The other two records were winning more six-man matches in a row before losing one than anyone else and wrestling in the main event of the biggest WrestleMania in WWE history. Those last two records were a bit silly since all three members of The Shield hold the first one and there were a lot of reasons a WrestleMania held at AT&T Stadium broke records – and none of them had anything to do with Roman Reigns.

The responses to the WWE Roman Reigns video was impressive on Twitter. Some fans pointed out that the record WrestleMania attendance proves that more people booed Roman in person than any other star. Others pointed out the “record-breaking” boos when Reigns won the Royal Rumble the year after setting his record.

Next week, Roman Reigns battles Braun Strowman at WWE Fastlane. There are two big things to consider in this match. One is that Roman Reigns is rumored to face Undertaker at WrestleMania and needs to look strong for that match. The other is that Braun Strowman is undefeated since the WWE Draft and needs to go into WrestleMania strong to keep his momentum going.

WWE Hall of Fame legend Jim Ross posted his thoughts on the Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman Fastlane match on his blog and seemed confused at what the WWE is trying to do. Strowman is very strong heading in and has been booked perfectly to build him as a legitimate monster.

In the blog post, Ross said that he really hopes Braun Strowman wins the match because he needs the win more than Roman Reigns. Ross also questioned the booking when it comes to who the good guy in this feud is supposed to be.

After Braun Strowman beat Big Show in an amazing big-man match by actually lifting Big Show and power-slamming him, Roman Reigns ran down and attacked Strowman. Yes, it was retribution for Braun attacks in the past, but Ross wonders if Roman is supposed to look like a face with these attacks.

It is similar complaints to how the Roman Reigns vs. Rusev feud was booked. Rusev and Lana were celebrating their wedding when Roman Reigns came down and made fun of them both, ruining their celebration. Sure, the WWE believes that a face embarrassing the heels is good booking but it made Roman look like the bully.

More fans cheered for Rusev as he fought Roman Reigns than they have ever cheered for him in the past. Fans are starting to cheer for Braun Strowman now too, despite his vicious attacks on faces like Sami Zayn in the past.

Most people expected Roman Reigns to beat Braun Strowman and conquer the monster before heading into his WWE WrestleMania match with Undertaker. However, some consider Braun the new superstar that needs the build.

Could Undertaker show up at Fastlane and cost Roman Reigns the match against Braun Strowman to set up their match? Even if he did, would any fan cheer for Roman Reigns over The Undertaker on the biggest WWE stage of them all?

