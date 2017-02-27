‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Quinn & Ridge Face Tough Questions From Eric

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Quinn (Rena Sofer) will be questioned about their attraction to each other. Apparently, people are starting to notice, and now Eric (John McCook) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) want to know when their attitude toward each other changed.

The Bold and the Beautiful preview shows Ridge and Quinn in another lip lock. Eric and Brooke question Quinn about her feelings for Ridge. They find it strange that she once hated the man and now they seem to be always together. Quinn flips out when cornered and runs to the bathroom.

“Quinn is doing anything and everything she can to deflect the subject. She’ll talk about the weather, about the traffic, the rain, name it. Quinn wants to talk about anything but her trip to San Francisco. And it becomes obvious Ridge doesn’t want to discuss it either.”

Ridge notices that Quinn was upset and runs after her to try to calm her down. He finally finds her in the bathroom and reaches out to console her. He notices that she was shaking and crying uncontrollably. Ridge tries to tell her that everything will be okay, they just have to talk to Eric and Brooke.

According to Soap Opera Digest March 6 issue, Ridge tries to open the door only to find the door jammed. At this point, Quinn freaks out again because she worries that Eric will think that they planned this. One thing leads to another, and they end up in a lip lock again.

“Ridge affects her like no other man ever has. She doesn’t know what it is, but whatever it is, she’s doing everything she can to avoid it. But how can a person live like that. It’s not a good situation. “

About this time, the Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Eric and Brooke wonder where Ridge and Quinn are hiding. Pam (Alley Mills) and Charlie (Dick Christie) start to wonder where Quinn and Ridge went. That’s when they start to look for them and end up discovering they were locked in the bathroom together.

A handy Charlie frees them from the bathroom, and they explain how they got trapped in the bathroom together. Before Charlie opened the door, Ridge cleaned Quinn’s lipstick off his face with a tissue. He tossed the kleenex in the garbage. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Charlie will find it and use it as evidence that Quinn and Ridge were kissing in the bathroom.

The tissue may bring speculation that Quinn and Ridge have a closer relationship than meets the eye. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Quinn worries that her relationship with Ridge could eventually ruin her marriage to Eric. While she wants to believe that she has control over her feelings, it becomes painfully obvious that she doesn’t.

“Quinn cannot go on like this,” Bold and the Beautiful star, Rean Sofer explained. “She’s used to being on the other side of a story like this.”

Brooke and Eric are suspicious and wonder what changed in Ridge and Quinn’s relationship. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Bill (Don Diamont) finds out Ridge’s secret and uses it to pull Brooke away from Ridge.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that it is possible that Ridge isn’t genuine about his feelings for Quinn. The fans are wondering if Ridge could be playing her and still working on a plan to get Quinn out of the Forrester family. If that’s his plan, you have to admit it’s brilliant—even the Bold and the Beautiful fans believe him.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Creative Nail Design]