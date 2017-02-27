Are Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Engaged Or Planning For A Baby?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are facing rumors of an engagement and pregnancy.

As the couple of about a year and a half prepare for their Season 12 debut on The Voice on Monday night, rumors are swirling in regard to where their romance could potentially take them next.

Last week, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton faced a report which suggested the musicians, who have never confirmed news of an engagement, had put their alleged wedding on hold. According to Life & Style magazine at the time, Stefani and Shelton had reportedly planned to get married sometime this year, but now, they have alleged decided to put their wedding on hold.

“They’re trying to have a baby first,” an insider close to Gwen Stefani revealed to the magazine. “That’s their main focus right now. She’s determined to have another baby and carry it herself, even though Blake has said it doesn’t matter if they adopt or get a surrogate.”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have joked about welcoming a child together in the past, but when it comes to getting serious, they haven’t said a thing. Meanwhile, Life & Style magazine’s source has suggested that Stefani began undergoing in vitro treatments over a year ago, but had little success with the process and recently decided to take a break.

“Physically and emotionally, it was just a lot for her,” the source explained. “So she’s trying to get pregnant naturally for the time being.”

In 2015, Life & Style magazine shared another report with readers in which they suggested that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were trying for a baby girl.

“It might be a baby, or it might be a toddler,” the source said. “But no matter what, they want to have a little girl in their arms by the end of 2017.”

Gwen Stefani is currently mom to three boys, 10-year-old Kingston, 8-year-old Zuma and 2-year-old Apollo, but Blake Shelton has not yet become a dad. That said, he has been rumored to be planning a family with Stefani since shortly after they began dating in 2015.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s relationship began at the end of 2015 after Stefani split from Gavin Rossdale and Shelton split from Miranda Lambert. As fans may recall, Shelton and Lambert called it quits in July 2015 after 4 years of marriage and weeks later, Stefani and Rossdale announced they had ended their marriage after 13 years.

A short time after Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale’s divorce was confirmed, Us Weekly shared a report regarding Rossdale’s alleged affair with their former nanny, Mindy Mann. According to the report, Gwen Stefani learned of the reported relationship in early 2015 from another staff member, but when she confronted Rossdale about his rumored infidelity, he denied that he and Mann had done anything more than flirt.

While Life & Style magazine’s report last week claimed that Gwen Stefani was done with in vitro treatments, a second report by the same outlet on February 24 said that she wasn’t giving up on the idea of a fourth child.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are “trying to have a baby naturally,” the second report explained.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have yet to comment on the latest baby rumor and have maintained silence in regard to a possible engagement as well. Meanwhile, fans are excited about their upcoming return to The Voice, where they initially fell in love years ago while filming the series’ 9th season.

To see more of Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and their co-stars, Adam Levine and Alicia Keys, tune into The Voice Season 12, which premieres tomorrow night, February 27, at 8 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]