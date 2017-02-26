Watch These Best Oscar-Winning Movies On Netflix

With the 2017 Academy Awards upon us we can watch some of the best Oscar-winning movies on Netflix. Whether you are in the mood for a powerful drama or a nail-biting thriller, there are plenty of movies on Netflix that have garnered the coveted Oscar.

Pulp Fiction

This was the film that cemented Quentin Tarantino’s legacy and put John Travolta back on the map. Out of the entire Tarantino movie collection this is considered one of his best of all time. This dark action-comedy was nominated for seven Oscars including Best Picture, Best Actor (Travolta), Best Director (Tarantino) and Best Supporting Actress (Uma Thurman); Pulp Fiction would ultimately win one Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay (Tarantino and Roger Avary).

Milk

In one of the most powerful films on Netflix, this movie tells the story of Harvey Milk; he was the first openly gay man to be voted into public office (San Francisco Board of Supervisors) in the U.S. He would go on to be a champion for human rights, fighting for multiple causes, including rights for union workers and senior citizens.

This is considered one of Sean Penn’s best movies and his performance would definitely payoff. Nominated for eight Oscars including Best Picture, Milk would go on to win two: Best Original Screenplay (Dustin Lance Black) and Best Actor (Penn).

The Usual Suspects

‘The greatest trick the Devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn’t exist.” — Keyser Soze

This crime story gained popularity as it featured one of the most unique twist-endings in cinematic history, and fans loved the all-star cast: Kevin Pollack, Benicio Del Toro, Stephen Baldwin, Chazz Palminteri, Gabriel Byrne, and Kevin Spacey.

The Usual Suspects was nominated for two Oscars and the film would win both of them: Best Supporting Actor (Kevin Spacey) and Best Original Screenplay (Christopher McQuarrie). The Chicago Tribune describes why this is one of the best movies on Netflix.

“This gangster thriller about five top-of-the-line professional criminals trapped in a bicoastal maze of deception and conspiracy pleases you in lots of ways. It’s a nerve-shredding suspense movie about corruption, a bravura actor’s show full of deliciously twisted cops and robbers, and a complex riddle packed with unexpected turns.”

No Country for Old Men

From quirky comedies to edgy thrillers, the Coen brothers have created some of the best movies of our time. This dramatic thriller starring Tommy Lee Jones and Josh Brolin remains one of the Coen brothers’ best movies, and it is a longtime favorite of Netflix subscribers. No Country for Old Men was nominated for eight Oscars and it would win four of them: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Javier Bardem), Best Director (Ethan Coen, Joel Coen), and Best Adapted Screenplay (Ethan Coen, Joel Coen).

Good Will Hunting

The late Robin Williams is one of the biggest icons in Hollywood history. In Hook he inspired us to stay young at heart, he enticed fear in us in Insomnia and One Hour Photo, he made us laugh in Mrs. Doubt Fire and The Bird Cage, and he moved our hearts in films like Dead Poets Society, What Dreams May Come, and Good Will Hunting.

Good Will Hunting launched the careers of Matt Damon and Ben Affleck (the duo co-wrote and co-starred in the picture). The film was nominated for eight Oscars and would win two: Best Original Screenplay (Matt Damon, Ben Affleck) and Best Supporting Actor (Williams).

Throughout his illustrious career Robin Williams was nominated for four Oscars, but Good Will Hunting is the only movie that would garner the legendary performer an Academy Award. This title remains one of the most popular Netflix movies as it has inspired people for decades. Older generations will love revisiting this gem, and newer generations can discover why “We get to choose who we let into our weird little worlds.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES FROM THE INQUISITR

Oscars 2017: The Big Five Academy Award Nominees, Oscars Start Time, And More

The Best Movies On Netflix That Are Laugh-Out-Loud Hilarious [February 2017]

Netflix Movies ‘I Don’t Feel At Home…’ And ‘iBoy’ Are Two Home Runs

The Five Scariest Horror Movies On Netflix For February 2017

The 20 Best Netflix Movies Arriving In March 2017

From Pulp Fiction to Good Will Hunting, some of the best movies on Netflix are Oscar-winners.

[Featured Image by Miramax Films]