Daytona 500 Through The Years: All-Time Winners

Sunday, Feb. 26, will mark the 59th running of the Daytona 500 (2 p.m. Eastern Time, Fox).
In 2016, Denny Hamlin won the race with a thrilling final lap finish – the closest finish in Daytona 500 history – beating Martin Truex Jr. to the line by 0.011 second and giving the Joe Gibbs Racing team its first Daytona win since Dale Jarrett’s victory in 1993.
To date, Richard Petty remains the record holder for most Daytona 500 victories, while 10 other drivers have won NASCAR’s premier event at least twice: Petty (seven), Cale Yarborough (four), Bobby Allison (three), Dale Jarrett (three), Jeff Gordon (three), Dale Earnhardt Jr. (two), Bill Elliott (two), Jimmie Johnson (two), Matt Kenseth (two), Sterling Marlin (two) and Michael Waltrip (two).
This year, Dale Earnhardt, Jr. will return – driving the No. 88 Chevrolet – for the first time since missing half of the 2016 season due to a concussion.
While we wait to see how this year’s event will pan out, let’s take a minute to recognize past winners of the Daytona 500.
Past Daytona 500 Champions By Year:
1959: Lee Petty
1960: Junior Johnson
Junior Johnson (born Robert Glenn Johnson, Jr.) began his NASCAR career in 1955 and retired in 1966. During his time as a NASCAR driver, Johnson accumulated more than 50 official NASCAR wins, becoming one of the only drivers to have the most wins without a championship title. In 2010, Johnson was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame.
1961: Marvin Panch
1962: Fireball Roberts
1963: Tiny Lund
1964: Richard Petty
1965: Fred Lorenzen
1966: Richard Petty
1967: Mario Andretti
1968: Cale Yarborough
1969: LeeRoy Yarbrough
1970: Pete Hamilton
On Feb. 22, 1970 Pete Hamilton became the 12th driver to win the Daytona 500. Previously, Hamilton earned the 1968 Grand National Rookie of the Year title and went on to win 12 out of 26 Grand American Division races in 1969. In addition, Hamilton was the first driver to win $100,000 on a super speedway in one season.
1971: Richard Petty
1972: A.J. Foyt
1973: Richard Petty
1974: Richard Petty
1975: Benny Parsons
1976: David Pearson
1977: Cale Yarborough
1978: Bobby Allison
1979: Richard Petty
1980: Buddy Baker
After nearly 17 years of bad luck, Buddy Baker won the 198 Daytona 500 with an average speed of 177.6 mph – a record that still stands today.
1981: Richard Petty
1982: Bobby Allison
1983: Cale Yarborough
1984: Cale Yarborough
1985: Bill Elliott
1986: Geoff Bodine
1987: Bill Elliott
1988: Bobby Allison
1989: Darrell Waltrip
1990: Derrike Cope
On Feb. 18, 1990, Derrike Cope won the 32nd running of the “Great American Race” – his first NASCAR win. Cope started in 12th and won the race with an average speed of 165.761 mph. Let’s see if he can pull it off again this year.
1991: Ernie Irvan
1992: Davey Allison
1993: Dale Jarrett
1994: Sterling Marlin
1995: Sterling Marlin
1996: Dale Jarrett
1997: Jeff Gordon
1998: Dale Earnhardt
1999: Jeff Gordon
2000: Dale Jarrett
In 2000, Dale Jarrett joined Cale Yarborough, Bobby Allison, and Richard Petty as one of the few drivers who had won the Daytona 500 more than twice.
2001: Michael Waltrip
2002: Ward Burton
2003: Michael Waltrip
2004: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
2005: Jeff Gordon
2006: Jimmie Johnson
2007: Kevin Harvick
2008: Ryan Newman
2009: Matt Kenseth
2010: Jamie McMurray
In 2010, Jamie McMurray became best friends with Victory Lane, not only winning in Daytona, but in Indianapolis and Charlotte as well. This year McMurray, running the No. 19 Chevrolet, will start the race in third place.
2011: Trevor Bayne
2012: Matt Kenseth
2013: Jimmie Johnson
2014: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
2015: Joey Logano
2016: Denny Hamlin
