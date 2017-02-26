‘Get Out’ Is One Of Only Five Horror Movies Ever To Hold This Achievement

Get Out has enjoyed one of the more successful movie weekends of late. Shot on a budget of just $4.5 million, the racially charged horror flick has already grossed more than $30 million, overtaking LEGO Batman at the box office. But that appears to be the least of its accomplishments at this point.

Directed by Jordan Peele, one half of the Key & Peele comedy act, the movie plays like Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner through a hellish lens.

Stephanie Zacharek of TIME Magazine says that it’s the horror movie society needs today, declaring it to be “pretty close to a work of genius.”

And she’s not alone.

Since Get Out reviews began pouring in, there has not been a single dissenter in the film criticism community.

With 135 reviews counted on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie review aggregator website, all have been positive, earning the rare 100 percent rating.

It is seriously rare for any movie to hit that threshold.

According to Erik Davis, managing editor of Fandango, out of the 100 best horror movies of all time, only five hold a 100 percent.

And from that number, Get Out has the most reviews of any of them.

Of the top 100 horror movies of all time on @RottenTomatoes, only 5 are at 100%. @JordanPeele‘s GET OUT is the only one w/ over 100 reviews pic.twitter.com/9BwuMAZ9jV — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) February 24, 2017

The full list was recently updated to include Get Out, which currently ranks at No. 7 on the list.

The success of Peele’s first horror film — he has promised more is to come — puts it in rare company.

The four other horror movies that Davis is referring to include Repulsion, The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari, The Bride of Frankenstein, and Frankenstein (1931).

In an interview with the Chicago Tribune to promote Get Out, Peele referred to his film as a “social thriller” and claimed there were “other social thrillers I’ve been working on that I’d like to direct.”

Peele continued.

“I define ‘social thriller’ as thriller/horror movies where the ultimate villain is society. The next movies will be very different, I think, in terms of how on the nose they are. I wanna be a little more allegorical and cinematic. But at the heart of all my future movies is this idea of giving (people) something fun but addressing some sort of innately human demon we’re dealing with every day.”

For those of you who have yet to see Get Out, you may want to get out yourselves because you’re about to read some mild spoilers on how Peele’s explanation lines up with the film itself.

Without going too far into the weeds, Get Out is the story of a young black man going home with his white fiancee to meet her parents.

He has concerns at first that they may have a problem with their daughter dating someone of a different race.

She assures him this is unfounded, and it seems that way at first. But as things develop, the young man starts to notice something very odd about the seemingly liberal community where he is staying.

End spoilers.

Chance the Rapper loved the new movie “Get Out” so much that he bought out the theatre and let strangers go watch for free ???? pic.twitter.com/NSbQ2zeSXa — Hip Hop (@HipHop) February 26, 2017

In another recent interview with JoBlo, Peele touched on whether fans can expect a Get Out sequel.

“It’s a possibility,” he said, adding there are “several directions that could go.”

He continued.

“To be quite honest, artistically, I’m focused on many other ideas, so it’s not a priority for me…. I’d be prepared to try to figure it out [if successful]. I think there are a lot of different ways to do it. I’d be thrilled if Hollywood was interested in paying me a lot of money to develop it.”

Given the film has a $26 million profit in its first three days, it may be time for Peele to get busy.

What about you, readers? Did you see the film? Does Get Out deserve its high rating? Sound off in the comments section below.

