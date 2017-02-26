‘GTA 6’ News: Three Features The Next ‘Grand Theft Auto’ Must Definitely Have

Grand Theft Auto V is a few years old now, and the best-selling gaming franchise is in need of a new entry. With Rockstar Games investing most of its time and efforts on the upcoming release of Red Dead Redemption 2, however, there is a pretty good chance that the highly-anticipated GTA 6 would not see the light of day for at least the next couple of years.

Despite this, however, rumors about the upcoming game have been emerging in a steady stream, with speculations stating that the next entry in the GTA franchise would be its most ambitious one yet. While there are very few details known about the upcoming title, it is widely speculated that GTA 6 is at already in pre-production, according to a TechRadar report.

With this in mind, and with the fact that GTA 5 performed so well (it earned $1 billion in 24 hours), the bar for its successor has been set very high. If any, it must include features that improve upon GTA V. Here are three features that definitely must make it to Grand Theft Auto 6.

More Characters

One of the things that made GTA 5 work was the introduction of numerous playable characters. By doing so, Rockstar managed to expand the game’s playability, especially since each of the playable characters had their own backstories. If the developer wants to ensure that GTA 6 would be a success, the premise of multiple protagonists must be explored further. In fact, it would be even better if Rockstar would include a playable character that has never been featured in the franchise before – a female lead.

Rumors of a female lead in Grand Theft Auto 6 have been emerging for a while now, and while there have been no confirmations from Rockstar Games so far, the premise of a GTA title having a female playable character is not bad at all, according to a TrustedReviews report. After all, Rockstar is a developer that has never really hesitated when it comes to innovation. Thus, a GTA 6 with a female lead might happen pretty soon.

A Bigger Map

Being an open-world game, exploration is one of the most important aspects of the Grand Theft Auto series. While the games in the franchise have progressively gotten bigger, the map of GTA 6 must be larger than anything featured in the GTA franchise to date. So far, rumors have been quite unanimous on this, with speculations stating that the map of GTA 6 would be around as large as the United States.

Considering the amount of exploration possible with just a featured city, the premise of a nation’s worth of settings is very interesting. After all, much of GTA depends on how much the player could really do. With a bigger, more detailed map, players of the upcoming game would have hours upon hours of gaming goodness.

First-Person/VR Support

With the gaming world steadily moving towards innovations such as virtual reality, speculations are high that the next GTA title would feature support for the latest tech in gaming, such as virtual reality. A first-person point-of-view has already been introduced in GTA 5, and it has been received pretty well by the game’s massive fanbase. Coupled with virtual reality, a GTA title with a first-person point-of-view would definitely allow players to not just witness the Grand Theft Auto experience, but also live it.

Considering how in-depth the GTA franchise is with its characters, there is simply no better way to make the game even more immersive than to put the players right in the world of the game. The technology in gaming VR has steadily improved over the years, after all, and by the time GTA 6 gets released, virtual reality gaming would most likely be able to do the franchise justice.

Grand Theft Auto 6 would definitely be a blockbuster hit once it enters the market. Considering the rumors about the device, there is very little that stands in the way of the upcoming game reaching unprecedented success. With new features and gaming innovations, GTA 6 might very well be the best Grand Theft Auto game ever.

[Featured Image by Mario Tama/Getty Images]