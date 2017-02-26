Rachel Dolezal, Disgraced NAACP Leader Is Broke, Close To Homelessness

Rachel Dolezal, the former NAACP leader, is reportedly so broke that she is on the brink of being homeless. The disgraced woman is barely able to feed her kids two years after her infamous race scandal.

Nearly two years after Rachel Dolezal’s family revealed that the NAACP leader was born white and not black like she had led the public to believe, Radar Online has reported that the disgraced woman is now extremely broke and close to being homeless.

Thanks to @bohoexoticstudio for customizing a flawless curl pattern for me. ????????✨ A post shared by Rachel Dolezal (@racheladolezal) on Jan 29, 2017 at 11:50pm PST

However, reports say that Dolezal is doing so badly that she can barely afford to feed her kids after the lies she told completely destroyed her life.

A new report by The Guardian claimed that Rachel Dolezal has been applying to hundreds of jobs without any success. Dolezal even attempted to change her name on legal documents, but employers immediately recognized her in person.

Reports claim that the disgraced NAACP leader has even been asking friends to help pay for rent and expects to be homeless by next month if her luck doesn’t change.

Travel Tuesday. Here I come, Cincinnati ✈️ A post shared by Rachel Dolezal (@racheladolezal) on Sep 27, 2016 at 12:48pm PDT

Two years ago, Rachel Dolezal was a respected black rights activist and teacher. Now, she is seen as a white woman who completely deceived the black community.

“This is obviously an issue a lot of people want to say things about.” “And it needs to be talked about, so it’s kind of helpful to create a punching bag. There’s nobody saying, ‘Well, that’s racist if you say that about Rachel’, or ‘That’s sexist if you say that about Rachel.’ There’s no protected class for me. I’m this generic, ambiguous scapegoat for while people to call me a race traitor and take out their hostility on. And I’m a target for anger and pain about white people from the black community. It’s like I am the worst of all these worlds.”

The 39-year-old even attempted to write a memoir called In Full Color, but 30 different publishers have refused to print the book.

“The narrative was that I’d offended both communities in an unforgivable way, so anybody who gave me a dime would be contributing to wrong and oppression and bad things. To a liar and a fraud and a con.”

Preorders for my book are up online! Link posted on my IG page. ???? Get yours ???? A post shared by Rachel Dolezal (@racheladolezal) on Oct 27, 2016 at 7:03pm PDT

Dolezal said that she wrote the book to “set the record straight.” The defamed NAACP member also claimed to want to open up the dialogue about race and identity in order to “encourage people to be exactly who they are.”

Dolezal also recently gave birth to a son last February, whom she named after Langston Hughes and Crispus Attucks, famed African-American figures.

He took his first steps. ❤️ Toddler on the move! A post shared by Rachel Dolezal (@racheladolezal) on Feb 25, 2017 at 1:17pm PST

However, according to Dolezal’s interview with The Guardian, she is struggling to feed her four children.

“Right now the only place that I feel understood and completely accepted is with my kids and my sister.”

The former NAACP leader claimed that she has been forced to rely on food stamps just to get by.

The only jobs that have been offered to Dolezal include reality TV and porn videos.

July 2016. Photo credit: Rick Dahms A post shared by Rachel Dolezal (@racheladolezal) on Jul 28, 2016 at 6:56pm PDT

Dolezal currently lives in Washington State, about 90 miles from the Canadian border.

Footage of Rachel Dolezal’s confrontation with reporters regarding her race and ethnicity buzzed around the world two years ago. After being exposed for lying about being African American, Dolezal resigned from her NAACP branch president role, was fired by Eastern Washington University, and lost her local newspaper column.

[Featured Image by Today/NBC]