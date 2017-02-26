‘RHOBH’ Erika Girardi Reportedly Joins ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 24 Cast

Erika Girardi is reportedly joining the 24th season of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars.

According to a new report, Erika Girardi, who began appearing on Bravo TV’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during the show’s sixth season, is set to show off her moves on the dancing competition series next month.

Although the official announcement confirming the Dancing With the Stars Season 24 cast won’t happen until Wednesday’s episode of Good Morning America, E! News claims Erika Girardi, also known as Erika Jayne, will be featured when the show returns.

“Fans can expect to see the [Real Housewives of Beverly Hills] star appear when the full season 24 line-up of celebrity contestants and their professional dance partners are announced on Good Morning America on March 1,” the outlet revealed to readers on February 24.

A post shared by Erika Jayne (@theprettymess) on Feb 23, 2017 at 10:10am PST

Erika Girardi, who is married to famed attorney Thomas Girardi, joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ahead of the show’s sixth season after both Brandi Glanville and Kim Richards left their full-time roles and began appearing in guest-starring roles. At the time, Girardi was brought to the series as a friend of Yolanda Foster, who had been starring in a full-time role on the show since Season 3.

Following Season 6, Yolanda Foster chose to leave the show and Kathryn Edwards, who joined the show for Season 6 with Erika Girardi, was also left out of the Season 7 cast. Meanwhile, Erika Girardi, who quickly became a fan favorite, returned to her full-time role.

As Erika Girardi became popular with fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she also amped up her singing career, which she launched years prior to her stint in reality television, and has recently produced hits, including “Rollercoaster,” “How Many F–ks” and “Xxpensive.”

According to E! News, Erika Girardi will be seen on Dancing With the Stars Season 24 alongside several other celebrities, including Saturday Night Live‘s Chris Kattan, Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, The A-Team and Rocky III star Mr. T, figure skater Nancy Kerrigan and a member of Fifth Harmony, who has not yet been revealed.

Erika Girardi will follow other Real Housewives stars who have appeared on the show, such as Lisa Vanderpump, Kim Fields, Nene Leakes, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Lisa Rinna, who appeared on the show in 2006 before landing her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

A post shared by Erika Jayne (@theprettymess) on Jan 3, 2017 at 9:02pm PST

Last week, Erika Girardi spoke to People Magazine about how her life has changed since she joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — and why she really doesn’t enjoy the “petty” drama between her co-stars.

“It’s my goal to have a good time and be kind to everyone,” she said during the interview. “I always want to have fun and smile and laugh — I feel so fortunate to do what I do that I try to avoid all the petty drama for as long as possible. I don’t like it.”

“I don’t enjoy fighting with people,” Erika Girardi continued. “I don’t enjoy having conflict. I do enjoy getting out there and living my life and performing and creating and having fun and being with friends and making connections that are true and lasting and inspiring. If I’ve ever inspired one person, then I feel like I’m on top of the world.”

To see more of Erika Girardi, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 7 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV, and don’t miss Dancing With the Stars when the new season begins airing on ABC on Monday, March 20 at 8 p.m.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]