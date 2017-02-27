‘DWTS’ Season 24 Cast Rumors: Eight Celebrities Leaked Before ‘GMA’ Announcement

Dancing with the Stars Season 24 cast rumors have been swirling as the reality TV competition is set to reveal their roster this week during Good Morning America.

Thus far, eight celebrity names have been linked to rumors suggesting the stars could become contestants for the upcoming season. The DWTS casting rumors have identified five women and three men who potentially will attempt to to take home the mirror ball trophy this year.

Headlining the list of DWTS potential competitors is Fifth Harmony singer Normani Kordei. People recently announced the “Work From Home” musician would be joining the show for Season 24. The news was announced on Friday, ending rumors regarding which member of Fifth Harmony would be joining the show this season.

Chris Kattan — the former SNL actor best known for his role on Night at the Roxbury — was also confirmed by sources from E! News about joining DWTS for Season 24. In addition to his work on SNL, Chris Kattan has appeared in several films — Corky Romano, Monkeybone, and Nancy Drew — as well as TV shows like The Middle, How I Met Your Mother and voice work on Jake and the Never Land Pirates.

In addition to those rumors, other stars have been linked to DWTS Season 24. On the male side, TV personality and former A-Team star Mr. T has potentially signed up for the competition. In addition, the latest Bachelor lead Nick Viall has been linked by several rumors to having interest in DWTS Season 24.

On the female side, former Olympic athletes Simone Biles and Nancy Kerrigan are linked to being on the reality TV competition. Simon Biles was a gymnast during the 2016 Olympics while Nancy Kerrigan was a part of the 1994 winter Olympics. Current TV stars Ashley Benson and Erika Jayne are also linked to the potential DWTS Season 24 cast. Ashley Benson is part of the finale season for Pretty Little Liars while Erika Jayne is a member of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast.

The first two pros have been announced…Welcome back to #DWTS, @petamurgatroyd & @maksimc! A post shared by Dancing with the Stars (@dancingabc) on Feb 21, 2017 at 12:01pm PST

Rumors surrounding the DWTS professional dancers have also developed over the past few months. New parents Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are returning to the dancing floor for Season 24, according to multiple sources. The couple announced their return on Good Morning America earlier this week. Other rumors about DWTS professional dancers returning include Sharna Burgess, Witney Carson and Val Chmerkovskiy.

First-time pro Jenna Johnson will not be returning for Season 24 of DWTS, according to People. In addition, DWTS pro Tony Dovolani ended the rumors surrounding his return to Season 24 earlier this year by announcing he would not be returning. Tony Dovolani will be taking time to work with his charity as well as his Dance With Me USA studios.

Us Weekly explained that producers are looking at adding “couple of movie stars who are showing interest,” according to an unnamed source. Additionally, the source said that the DWTS producers are “trying to put together a good cast.”

It's promo day! Raise your hand if you're excited for Season 24 of #DWTS! ???????????? A post shared by Dancing with the Stars (@dancingabc) on Feb 26, 2017 at 11:32am PST

Currently no past or present professional male athletes have been linked to DWTS Season 24, which would mark the first time in the show’s history that occurred. Current football players have been a popular choice during the spring seasons of DWTS as the male athletes are on hiatus from the NFL training.

Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, March 20 at 8 p.m. on ABC. The DWTS cast will be announced Wednesday, March 1 on Good Morning America.

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Image]