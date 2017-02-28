Jennifer Lopez Says She Doesn’t Only Date Younger Men

Jennifer Lopez is tired of people saying she dates younger men and wants the world to stop looking at her like she’s a cougar. The 47-year-old singer clarified about her dating life and preference of younger men during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres as she said “Okay, first of all stop. I don’t date younger men.”

Marie Claire covered the revealing interview as Jennifer sought to clear up any misconceptions about her love life. It all started when Ellen asked Lopez whom she spent Valentine’s Day with this year as she showed a photo of Drake. However, Jennifer didn’t budge as she simply stated she and Drake worked together.

“We did a song together, if that’s what you’re asking. We’re just hanging out. He sent me a song that he wanted me to be on. And then I got on the song. I don’t know what he’s going to do with it, but yeah.”

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST

That’s when Ellen inquired about Jennifer’s interest in younger men as the rapper is 17 years younger. However, Lopez decided to clear the air once and for all as she then stated she doesn’t necessarily go after younger men.

“It’s not like you have to be younger. It’s not about that. I just meet people. And, if I go out with them, I go out with them, and I like them, I like them. If I don’t, I don’t. I just–It’s about the person, you know what I mean? It’s about who they are. It has nothing to do with age.”

In addition to her rumored romance with Drake, Jennifer was involved in a long-term relationship with Beau Casper Smart, who is 18 years younger than her. The couple reportedly broke up after the choreographer cheated, but the relationship was enough to label Lopez a “cougar.”

“There’s this thing because I dated Beau and he was younger, and that was the first guy I ever dated who was younger than me.”

However, Jennifer continued to explain her point of view to Ellen as she told the talk show host she’s tired of people saying she only dates younger men.

“But, then I got labeled right away. And then, that was it. It’s about whether or not I’m attracted to them or not. Attracted to their spirit, their soul, their energy, whatever–their body.”

So it seems Lopez is not only lashing out at the stigma of dating younger men but is actively trying to change the perception that she only has relationships with men who are younger. AOL News also covered the topic as the outlet mentioned Jennifer became serious when Ellen brought up the fact some people saw an issue with her dating Drake because of his age.

“The singer got serious when DeGeneres mentioned that “people make a big deal” about the fact that the singer dates younger men (she is 47; Drake is 30).”

In fact, social media users made it publicly known they felt Jennifer was too old to be dating the rapper. The Inquisitr previously reported on the issue as some Facebook users shared a meme showcasing Lopez and Drake’s age differences. The photo, with the caption “taken the same year,” shows Jennifer at a red carpet even while Drake is just a child.

Facebook commenters then shared their opinions as they called Jen “old and played out,” a “cradle robber,” and a “grandma.” Others questioned the authenticity of the meme, but still said they found Drake and J.Lo’s relationship to be gross.

With comments such as these, it’s no wonder Lopez is working to end the misconception she only dates younger men. Plus, the fact remains Jennifer’s only had a few relationships with men who are younger than her. Marc Anthony, her ex-husband and the father of her twins, is actually a year older than her.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]