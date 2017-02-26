Honey Boo Boo Mom 2017 Show: Did Mama June Shannon Wear A Fat Suit?

Honey Boo Boo’s mom’s 2017 show debuted on Friday night on WEtv. Mama June Shannon now has her own docu-series that follows her journey from 400+ pounds down to a size 4. The reality star decided to allow cameras to accompany her after she made the decision to undergo weight-loss surgery and shed several pounds. It didn’t take long, however, for controversy to find Mama June and put a damper on her accomplishments.

According to Us Weekly, some people have accused Mama June Shannon of exaggerating her weight before surgery by wearing a fat suit in order to give the appearance that she lost more than she actually did. After the show debuted, several people took to social media claiming Mama June wore a fat suit and/or prosthetics and that it was obvious in the confessional portions of Mama June: From Not To Hot.

“It’s obviously obvious that Mama June is wearing a fat face and suit for this show’s confessional,” one Twitter user captioned a video.

“You can tell some ‘before’ surgery scenes were filmed after it (besides obvious weight loss) by fake neck & much blonder hair,” another viewer noted.

“If she isn’t in a prosthetic fat suit, then why can’t sure turn her head? She is turning her whole body,” said a third.

And there were more comments captioning pics all over Twitter on Friday night that continued well into the weekend.

Honey Boo Boo’s mom’s 2017 show has been highly anticipated for weeks now. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Mama June has been very careful about getting herself photographed since losing such an incredible amount of weight. She says that she’s now a size 4, but no one has actually seen the proof.

It is widely speculated that WEtv had Mama June sign some sort of agreement that she would keep her “big reveal” under wraps until her body transformation aired on television. Of course, this has manufactured quite the build up and people are simply dying to see what Mama June looks like now.

Not only did she undergo gastric sleeve surgery, but she has followed a very strict diet and exercise program to help her lose even more weight. She then underwent an additional surgery to remove the excess skin from her body.

It is presumed that Mama June will keep her new body a secret until viewers see it for themselves on her show. It’s unclear when that episode will air or if WEtv is saving it for the finale or if the network has any plans to give viewers a sneak peek of any kind in the coming weeks.

According to fitness trainer Kenya Crooks, Mama June’s transformation was both physical and mental. Crooks told Entertainment Tonight that viewers will get to see this on the show.

“The cool thing is, you get to see her transformation not only from a physical standpoint, but you also get to see her change here, you know, from a mental standpoint. Because at first, I don’t want to tell too much about the show, but at first, she was doing it for different reasons, but, as you will see throughout the episodes, it’s more about her now.”

Honey Boo Boo’s mom’s 2017 show, Mama June: From Not To Hot airs on Friday nights on WEtv. Did you tune into episode one of the show?

