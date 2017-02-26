‘Catch Me Outside’ Girl Danielle Bregoli’s DJ Suede Remix On Billboard 100

It may not feel like it but it’s been six months since Danielle Bregoli first appeared on the Dr. Phil Show and challenged the whole audience to a fight by proclaiming, “Cash me outside! How bow dah?” Who knew that the 13-year old’s challenge would not only go viral but also elevate Bregoli to a ridiculous level of fame where the teen is now demanding $40k per day to make appearances and has a remix on the Billboard’s Hot 100.

DJ Suede the Remix God got ahold of footage from Danielle Bregoli’s appearance on the Dr. Phil Show and turned it into a remix of his own. The “#CashMeOutside” remix landed at No. 34 on the Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs chart and No. 88 on the Billboard Hot 100 for its debut. Even more impressive (or scary depending on who you are) is that the “Cash Me Outside” remix was able to land that high on the charts simply from streaming alone.

The new “Cash Me Outside” remix landed on the Streaming Songs chart at number 50 this week with eight million streams in the United States alone. That is an increase of 91 percent more streams than Bregoli’s famous line was getting just 10 days ago for the week ending February 16.

This is just the latest in Danielle Bregoli’s shocking rise to fame. After her first appearance on the Dr. Phil Show, the “Cash Me Outside” girl quickly became a viral meme. The full line that began the crazy was “All these hoes laughing like there’s something funny. Cash me outside, how ’bout dat?!”

???????????? A post shared by Slimthugga (@bhadbhabie) on Feb 23, 2017 at 3:08pm PST

While a lot of people were laughing at the 13-year-old’s audacity for even trying to fight an entire crowd, it turns out she is brave (or crazy) enough to try it. As details emerged about the life of Bregoli before coming on the daytime talk show, it turns out she has an extensive history of police contact, most of it for fighting. Even now, with clubs offering a ridiculous amount of money for appearances and after putting out her own clothing line and even making the (unofficial) music video for Kodak Black’s “Everything 1k,” Danielle Bregoli is still making headlines for starting fights.

Most recently it was reported by TMZ that Bregoli and a few of her friends started a fight outside of a Lake Worth, Florida bar. That wasn’t the first fight since Danielle’s infamy and it certainly won’t be the last. Fighting seems to be all that she knows which is why she and her mother are banned for life from Spirit Airlines. On her way back to the Dr. Phil Show to give an update on her life since the September appearance, Danielle ended up attacking someone aboard the flight because they were arguing with her mother.

BHAD Hats at @TheCapSpot dot com hoes. A post shared by Slimthugga (@bhadbhabie) on Feb 21, 2017 at 4:49pm PST

Then, to make things even more interesting, when Danielle Bregoli returned to the Dr. Phil Show for a follow-up, she had the nerve to tell the talk show host that she was responsible for his popularity, claiming she was some kind of Oprah Winfrey for putting the TV doctor on when in reality, Dr. Phil’s first episode aired in 2002, a year before the “Cash Me Outside” girl was even born!

Despite the over-the-top attitude that Danielle Bregoli brings to the table, or probably because of it, she has now turned into an internet sensation, sparking many different remixes of her Dr. Phil Show experience. The one that has made the biggest mark lately was the DJ Suede remix that has now landed on the Billboard Hot 100 which happens to be no small feat.

☠️???????? ????@ownthelight A post shared by Slimthugga (@bhadbhabie) on Feb 19, 2017 at 2:24pm PST

It seems that Danielle Bregoli’s 15 minutes of fame should be over soon but each time she starts to fade, the 13-year-old does something else that ends up going viral. At this point, she has 6.6 million followers on Instagram and everything she does seems to turn to money. Is the “Cash Me Outside” girl worthy of more airtime and a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 or is it time for her to go back to junior high and get her education on? Tell us what you think of the latest Danielle Bregoli news in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Danielle Bregoli/Instagram]