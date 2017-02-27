Zayn Malik’s Fashion, Hair Stylist Jason Rembert Shares New Photo Shoot

Zayn Malik is ramping up in the fashion world, and it is not only because his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, is a supermodel.

Instead, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, Zayn Malik has been working on several angles in the fashion business with rumors about Giuseppe Zanotti and Donatella Versace still pending.

Plus, Zayn Malik always looks perfect in every single Instagram photo — and his fans are curious about his beauty secrets. Of course, even people that are not fans of Zayn Malik might be interested in how he gets his clothes and hair to look so flawless.

In addition to naturally having great hair and an artistic sense of style, there are several barbers, fashion stylists, groomers, and hair specialists that have worked with Zayn Malik in the past. Thankfully for fans, they have a lot to say about how Zayn Malik achieves his overall style or look.

Of course, when Zayn Malik was with One Direction, he was exclusively with stylists like Caroline Watson. Towards the end of his career with One Direction, Zayn Malik worked with Lou Teasdale as his groomer.

After he left One Direction, Zayn Malik’s primary stylist became Jason Rembert, and Rembert recently posted on Instagram about a new photo shoot that Zayn Malik is doing for 10 Men Magazine.

In the history of One Direction, Zayn Malik’s style direction mainly hinged on the guidance of Caroline Watson — and she had a hand in him winning “best dressed” style awards.

In 2015, in the weeks before Zayn Malik quit One Direction, Daily Star quoted Caroline Watson saying that her concept for styling and buying fashion for One Direction was based on the Spice Girls.

Jezebel interviewed Caroline Watson in March 2014, and, although she was extremely close with all of the members of One Direction, Zayn Malik put his trust in Caroline Watson — even when he did not agree with her fashion choices at first.

It should also be noted that their relationship is not completely professional because Caroline Watson named Zayn Malik as the godfather for her daughter, Brooke.

Caroline Watson quit as stylist for One Direction around 2015 when Zayn Malik left the band, and Mirror reported this caused confusion for fans. Caroline Watson went on to launch her #TheDenny bag collection.

However, since leaving One Direction, Zayn Malik has not officially announced that he hired Caroline Watson as his stylist, but he has used her services for specific projects. For example, in March 2016, Caroline Watson posted a picture on Instagram of Zayn Malik at a photo shoot for L’uomo Vogue.

Since leaving One Direction, Zayn Malik has also been using the services of another stylist named Jason Rembert.

Billboard interviewed Jason Rembert around April 8, 2016, about what it has been like to be Zayn Malik’s stylist since he left One Direction the year before.

One of the main things Jason Rembert revealed was how much Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are naturals for the Versace line, but this is about the only generic thing Rembert could recall.

What makes Zayn Malik’s style hard to describe is due to the fact he is really into art, and he likes clothing that is unique, vintage, or well-made.

About Zayn Malik’s personal style, Jason Rembert said it is “all a collaboration. He doesn’t want to be too high fashion, but wants to be masculine and clean.”

About her experiences with being a groomer and hair stylist for Zayn Malik, Lou Teasdale stated in an interview with Teen Vogue on August 22, 2013, that Zayn Malik always tended to be adventurous with his style and that he let Lou Teasdale take the lead.

A positive attitude can pay off, and the fact that Zayn Malik allowed his style to be changed so often is why Lou Teasdale thinks he had “the best hair” out of all the One Direction guys.

This is surprising since Lou Teasdale is usually more detail-oriented about the hair of individual members of One Direction. For example, in 2013, Lou Teasdale said that Harry Styles’ hair smells like, “a combination of the One Direction perfume, some Fudge Urban Raspberry [hair product], and Vanilla Hair Spray and tour catering,” according to PopCrush.

In addition to Zayn Malik, many of his fans are curious about his girlfriend Gigi Hadid and her current stylist, Monica Rose. Gigi Hadid also works with hairstylist, Jennifer Yepez.

Unlike Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik is willing to change his hair color at a moment’s notice — especially after he quit One Direction.

For example, since March 2015, Zayn Malik’s hair colors have been lime green, a stubbly champagne blonde, blue-grey, and hot pink, according to Capital FM.

