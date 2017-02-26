Ariel Winter Amps Up The Cleavage In Sexy Underwear Shoot

Ariel Winter is reportedly baring her bikini body in a brand new lingerie photo shoot.

Taking the cleavage up a notch, the 19-year-old Modern Family star and frequent Instagram bikini goddess shared some snaps from the recent underwear spread on social media. Ariel is renowned on the web for her skin-tastic snaps; will this new bust-baring photo shoot send Winter’s bikini and lingerie-wearing faculty into the stratosphere?

The news is Ariel’s second sultry uncovering in just the last week. On Friday, Winter made headlines across the internet with a racy, leg-showing dress she donned for a “Toast to Young Hollywood” event. Can the World Wide Web ever get enough of Ariel Winter’s bikini-loving body? For you internet Winter admirers, read on to peep the line about Ariel’s latest skin-exposing adventures. We’re sure there’s plenty more to come.

Celeb rag HollywoodLife.com has the scoop regarding Ariel Winter’s sexy underwear photo shoot. Reportedly, the cleavage-riffic image-making session was set about for Ariel’s upcoming spread in fashion-forward Imagista magazine. Check out the above link for some racy pics from Winter’s sexy lingerie shoot.

“Check out Ariel Winter! The Modern Family star looked amazing at her shoot for “Global Culture” magazine Imagista. […] She shared a few sneak peeks from behind the scenes including her getting ready in the make-up chair.”

#photoshoot @allanface @ryanrichman A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Feb 25, 2017 at 2:35pm PST

According to MTV UK, Winter’s latest photo shoot is shaping up to be the actress’ sexiest spread yet. Describing Ariel’s recent Instagram previews of the publicity session as a “bra flashing taster,” the British entertainment outlet highlighted the One Missed Call starlet’s behind-the-scenes social media selfie, showing a robed Winter seated onset beside the shoot’s photographer, makeup artist, and hair stylist. Did you see Ariel’s Instagram post?

“Ariel Winter has teased her sexiest photo-shoot yet with some playful social media updates.”

#photoshoot #vibes A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Feb 25, 2017 at 11:02am PST

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ariel Winter apparently has a knack for exposing as much skin as possible. The Safelight star made headlines last week when she showed up to the Vanity Fair and L’Oreal Paris “Toast to Young Hollywood” gala in a getup more akin to a beach-side bikini than a ballroom gown. Ariel’s online admirers rejoiced at the number’s leggy revelation, while her detractors bemoaned its seeming impropriety.

In a concurrent piece from Maxim, the magazine called Winter’s “Young Hollywood” garb her “leggiest look ever,” comparing the limb-baring ensemble to Angelina Jolie’s infamous 2012 Oscars dress. Do you think Ariel went overboard with the bikini-esque outfit? While it did mostly obscure the actress’ aforementioned cleavage, the attire certainly left little to the imagination in the legs and shoulder departments.

Never too far off from posting her next sexy bikini photo on Instagram, Ariel has also recently shared some fun-loving, beach-going pics of her world-traveling adventures with her current boyfriend, actor Levi Meaden. Are you following Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden on Instagram? Check out their pics next time you need a Hollywood pick-me-up. We’re sure you’ll catch Winter in her latest skin-baring bikini or suggestive lingerie set.

What do you think of Ariel Winter? Are you excited to see the results of the sexy star’s latest lingerie photo shoot? How do you feel about Ariel’s recent choice of wardrobe on the Vanity Fair “Toast to Young Hollywood” red carpet? Let us know your take on Ariel Winter and her famous assets in the comments section below.

