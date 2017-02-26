Photo: Joseline Hernandez And Stevie J Together, Bonding Over Bonne Bella Jordan

After a tumultuous split, it looks like Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J are back together again. Stevie J wanted to mend their relationship after Bonnie Bella Jordan was born but denied that they were getting back together.

The Puerto Rican princess plants a kiss on a grinning Stevie J’s cheek. It is unclear what happened to his budding relationship with Faith Evans. In December last year, Stevie J announced that he was pursuing a relationship with Faith Evans and they were featured in his spin-off show Leave It to Stevie.

According to HollywoodLife, not only are Joseline and Stevie back together they also want more children:

Stevie loves being a dad and wants more kids,” according to the publication. “I could definitely see him getting Joseline pregnant again. The connection is still strong between them.”

However, Stevie J is currently battling a $1.3 million child support case. According to a TMZ report, a prosecutor wants the Grammy-winning producer to serve about 6 months for his child support case:

“U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara says Stevie’s track record of ignoring his child support responsibilities has been flagrant and disrespectful to the law. In docs, Bharara points out Stevie’s gotten plenty of second chances, but repeatedly screws up by, among other things, failing drug tests.”

Joseline and Stevie are set to return to Love and Hip Hop Atlanta season 6. In the teaser trailer Mimi Faust warns Stevie that: “If this baby is yours, she’s going to make your life a living hell.”

It was confirmed after the pregnancy that Stevie J is the father and we are going to see all the behind the scenes drama when LHHATL returns in March. At the finale of the previous season, Stevie was skeptical that he was the father while Joseline insisted that he is the only man she has been with.

Atlanta rapper Young Dro, who was rumored to have fathered the child stated that he is set to appear in season 6. However, he insist that he will not be feuding with Stevie J and his appearance is about music.

While Stevie J stated that he will not forgive Joseline for her child molestation accusations, it seems like having a baby in Bonnie Bella Jordan has brought the on/off couple back together. Stevie posted booking information for the pay, further indicating that they are working on their relationship.

Some fans of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta are happy to see the infamous couple reconciling, while others worry it will not last long and they will have another explosive breakup.

While Stevie J has managed to forgive Joseline. It is unclear if Mimi will do the same. In the reunion for season 5, Mimi refused to do an interview with Joseline and many fans complained about the new format that was set up due to the heated feuds.

In a follow up interview with VH1, Mimi spoke about being conniving during LHHATL:

“That’s who she is. She’s a conniving person. That’s who she is, and people need to wake up and recognize who that woman is. She will try to befriend you just so she can turn around to use it against you or stab you in the back. She’s done it to everybody. Karlie still wants to give her a chance and a pass. I’m like, “good luck girl.” She will never in life get a pass from me ever again. Ever.”

Joseline announced a delivery special on VH1 earlier this year but it is not clear whether it is still going to air with LHHATL returning. The reality star is yet to show the face of her baby Bonnie Bella and has been teasing fans with pictures for months.

Do you think Joseline and Stevie will last?

