What’s Leaving Netflix In March? (U.S., And U.K.)

Unfortunately, life is unfair and we live in a world where iconic titles like Jaws: The Revenge (in addition to the first three Jaws movies) will no longer be available for our binge-watching pleasure. But, the good news is that you can finally have that Jaws-themed party you’ve always wanted to have – as long as you plan to have it before Wednesday, that is.

Jaws isn’t the only title abandoning us next month. The Perfect Wedding, The Nanny Diaries, and the first three seasons of Robin Hood are among the titles leaving Netflix this season.

Here’s a list of all 49 movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in March – so you can plan accordingly, a.k.a., order pizza, grab a blanket, and turn off your phone.

Leaving March 1

Copper (BBC)

Da Jammies

Dragon Tales

The House of Cards Trilogy (BBC)

Jaws

Justice League: War

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox

Keeping Up Appearances

Monarch of the Glen, Seasons 1 – 7

National Lampoon’s Animal House

North & South

The Office (U.K.) (BBC)

Robin Hood, Seasons 1 – 3

Survivors, Series 1 – 2

Torchwood (BBC)

The Vicar of Dibley (BBC)

What Went Down

Zoo Clues

Leaving March 2

Black or White

Donde Esta Elisa

Relaciones Peligrosas

Sweetwater

Victoria

Leaving March 3

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Misfire

Web Junkie

Leaving March 4

Entertainment

I Dream of Wires

Otto the Rhino

Seashore

The Discoverers

The Nanny Diaries

Leaving March 5

Food Chains

Jail Caesar

The Days to Come

Two Hundred Thousand Dirty

Leaving March 6

Pit Stop

Rigor Mortis

Leaving March 7

Hansel vs. Gretel

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Leaving March 8

Love at First Fight

The Starving Games

Leaving March 15

Animals Gone Wild (National Geographic)

Boy

B for Boy

Drugs, Inc.

Empresses in the Palace

Filthy Riches

Hacking the System (National Geographic)

Monster Fish (National Geographic)

My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend

Sushi: The Global Catch

Leaving March 16

American Dreamz

Leaving March 23

Love Me

The Invincible Iron Man

Leaving March 25

All Stars

Pup

The Perfect Wedding

Leaving March 27

Dragonwolf

Leaving March 28

Erasing Hate

The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness

Leaving March 29

6 Guns

Detropia

I Melt With You

Mega Shark vs. Mecha Shark

The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne

Titles Leaving Netflix UK in March:

Titles leaving the U.K. library include The First Wives Club – a classic comedy about three women who join together to get the ultimate revenge on their ex-husbands – starring Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler, and Diane Keaton.

Leaving March 1

Big Words

Community

Cropsey

Da Jammies

Dear Dumb Diary

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Event Horizon

family party

The Firm

The First Wives Club

Harmontown

Heather McDonald: I Don’t Like to Brag

Life’s a Breeze

The Lives of Others

Lost River

Mommie Dearest

One Rogue Reporter

Pope Joan

Primal Fear

The Rugrats Movie

Rules of Engagement

Sabrina

The Singing Detective

Why Did I Get Married?

Wild Card

Young Adult

Leaving March 2

Green Street Hooligans 2

Leaving March 4

Chasing Madoff

Entertainment

I Dream of Wires

Otto the Rhino

Leaving March 9

Danger 5

Leaving March 10

The Elephant Princess

Leaving March 15

3rd Rock from the Sun

A Different World

Harry and His Bucket Full of Dinosaurs

Leaving March 24

The Haunted Hathaways

Silver lining? Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in March.

