‘Harry Potter’ Fans Insist An Easter Egg In One ‘Beauty And The Beast’ Song

If you’re a real Harry Potter fan, you won’t miss this Neville Easter Egg in Emma Watson’s Beauty and the Beast song, Belle.

We’re just a few more days from the worldwide release of Beauty and the Beast and every Emma Watson and Disney princess fan is eager to see Belle and the Beast finally come to life on the big screen.

But more than Beauty and the Beast, it is not a surprise that many people are asking Emma Watson to juxtapose the two very strong and intelligent female fictional characters she has been tasked to portray. And as we have previously reported, Emma Watson revealed in her Elle magazine cover story that there is “something connected” about Beauty and the Beast’s Belle and Harry Potter’s Hermione Granger.

For me, Beauty was the perfect, most joyful thing to do. There was something connected about Hermione and Belle, and it was good to be reminded that I am an actress; this is what I do. The film is pure escapism.

It’s not a feat to see how Belle parallels with Hermione Granger, especially since these two protagonists raises the banner of Feminism effortlessly. Both the Beauty and the Beast and Harry Potter protagonists exude strength and beauty in their own ways, steadfast towards their goal, and determined to overcome anything that comes in their way. This also goes without saying that both Belle and Hermione are very much intelligent and love reading books—not very far from Emma Watson, herself, in fact.

But more than juxtaposing the characters of Harry Potter‘s Hermione Granger with Beauty and the Beasts‘s Belle, there’s another Easter Egg that Teen Vogue has spotted.

Apparently, Harry Potter aficionados who has made it into the Disney subreddit are insisting that a certain Harry Potter Easter Egg made its way into one Beauty and the Beast song.

From the clips we have from Beauty and the Beast so far, we could tell that certain original Beauty and the Beast songs from the animated film were remade closely in the Beauty and the Beast movie. One Beauty and the Beast song entitled Belle was teased earlier this week and fans can’t help but dive into the changed lyrics.

Okay, before we go on, watch the said Beauty and the Beast teaser below if you haven’t yet (or rewatch it if you have, it’s just a tremendously beautiful clip anyway).

One of the very first deviations from the original Belle lyrics you’ll notice in this Beauty and the Beast clip is when Belle converses with Monsieur Jean.

In the original Belle lyrics, Belle approaches the Baker who asks her where she’s off to, to which she responds that she’s going to the bookshop. But before she ends her spiel, the Baker interrupts her to speak to another person.

Belle: The bookshop. I just finished the most wonderful story about a beanstalk and an ogre and a— Baker: That’s nice. Marie! The baguettes! Hurry up!

In the new Beauty and Beast version, however, Belle approaches Monsieur Jean and asks if he’s lost something again. In response to Belle’s question, says:

I believe I have. Problem is, I can’t remember what.

Harry Potter fans at the Disney subreddit discussing the said Beauty and the Beast clip are getting the same feeling about this line, however. Did you feel that, too? That weird Easter Egg feeling that makes you evaluate how much of a Harry Potter nerd you are?

Redditor Gerbis makes the call “That Neville Remembrall Easter egg” and earns points and a reply from candi_girl420, saying:

DUDE!! Did you think that was a Harry Potter nod, too?! “I can’t remember what I’ve forgotten!!” I hope so!!!!!

If you can remember in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,Elite Daily points out that our beloved Neville Longbottom receives a Remembrall from home, which is a glass ball encasing a smoke that turns red when the owner forgets something.

When Hermione Granger points out that “I’ve read about those. When the smoke turns red, it means you’ve forgotten something,” Neville replies:

The only problem is, I can’t remember what I’ve forgotten.

Well sue us if you don’t feel this is a Harry Potter Easter Egg but some people would argue that that line just sends an eerie wave of nostalgia—not to mention Monsieur Jean gives off a certain Neville Longbottom vibe, too.

Beauty and the Beast premieres worldwide on March 17, 2017.

[Featured image by Walt Disney]