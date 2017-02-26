Actor James Paxton, Son Of Louise Newbury And Bill Paxton Stars In ‘Eyewitness’

The late actor Bill Paxton was married for 30 years to Louise Newbury and had two children – James and Lydia Paxton. Due to the prolific actor’s career spanning many decades, his children got to watch their famous father while growing up.

Bill Paxton, who has starred in Aliens, Predator 2, True Lies and Apollo 13, has inspired his son to follow his footsteps. Actor James Paxton switched from journalism to study film. It seems like the switch paid off as James Paxton stars in US TV series Eyewitness as Lukas Waldenbeck. The series was nominated for “Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series” at the 28th GLAAD Media Awards.

Marvel is deeply saddened by the loss of Bill Paxton; his contributions to the Marvel Universe will be remembered fondly. pic.twitter.com/BDuNTTYrdJ — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) February 26, 2017

Millions of fans mourn Bill Paxton’s death. The actor reportedly died from complications after a heart operation. The complications led to a fatal stroke.

poochbear visiting from Canada ???????? A post shared by Lydia Paxton (@lydia_paxton) on May 28, 2016 at 12:17pm PDT

His family James, Lydia and Louise released a statement announcing the celebrated actor’s death:

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery. A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker.”

Bill Paxton, who is survived by his two children James and Lydia and wife Louise Newbury has a passion for filmmaking. The actor has more than 100 appearances in movies and tv shows – many of which were blockbuster hits. The statement continues:

“Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”

James Cameron Pays Tribute to Close Friend Bill Paxton: "Bill Leaves Such a Void" https://t.co/wZB7SoeTI9 pic.twitter.com/ttRWaqOhCK — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 26, 2017

As the Oscars air tonight it is unclear if Bill Paxton, who died unexpectedly would be fit into the Oscars in memoriam 2017 or next year.

There has been an outpour of grief from fans and co-workers alike. Bill Paxton charisma on screen made many of his characters memorable and fans reminisce about their favorite Paxton movies.

One of Paxton’s close friends Avatar director James Cameron released a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter:

“I’ve been reeling from this for the past half hour, trying to wrap my mind and heart around it. Bill leaves such a void. He and I were close friends for 36 years, since we met on the set of a Roger Corman ultra-low budget movie. He came in to work on set, and I slapped a paint brush in his hand and pointed to a wall, saying “Paint that!” We quickly recognized the creative spark in each other and became fast friends. What followed was 36 years of making films together, helping develop each others projects, going on scuba diving trips together, watching each others kids growing up, even diving the Titanic wreck together in Russian subs. It was a friendship of laughter, adventure, love of cinema, and mutual respect. Bill wrote beautiful heartfelt and thoughtful letters, an anachronism in this age of digital shorthand. He took good care of his relationships with people, always caring and present for others. He was a good man, a great actor, and a creative dynamo. I hope that amid the gaudy din of Oscar night, people will take a moment to remember this wonderful man, not just for all the hours of joy he brought to us with his vivid screen presence, but for the great human that he was. The world is a lesser place for his passing, and I will profoundly miss him.”

Photo of an 8-year-old Bill Paxton on a man's shoulders lined up to see JFK the morning of 11/22/63. pic.twitter.com/CVt6s7vPGE — Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) February 26, 2017

At the age of eight, Bill Paxton witnessed JFK’s final speech before his assassination. The Texas native, who will grow up to take Hollywood by storm has the famous photograph featured in the Sixth Floor Museum.

Bill Paxton died at the age of 61 and left behind two children James and Lydia Paxton. He was married for 30 years to Louise Newbury and was briefly married to Kelly Rowan seven years prior. In his last film set to be released this year The Circle, he plays Mae Holland’s father portrayed by Emma Watson.

Leave your tributes and thoughts in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]