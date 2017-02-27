‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers: Order Of Eliminations After Episode 9 For Nick Viall

The rose ceremony eliminations are some of the most dramatic moments of each episode, but this season of The Bachelor hasn’t always given the fans what they want. More times than not, fans have been left with a cliffhanger or “To Be Continued” screen that leaves them more agitated than anxious and full of anticipation. Nick Viall only has four women remaining, but one is definitely not making it and everyone knows that because ABC decided to spoil their own show.

Please let it be known that there are possible spoilers ahead for the new and current season of The Bachelor starring Nick Viall. If you don’t want to know them, stop reading now.

As Variety recapped, last week’s show ended with four women still in the running as Viall never had a chance to get to the rose ceremony. No, they left the viewers hanging once again and this week will have to begin with a visit from an old flame and a rose ceremony elimination.

Episode 9 — February 27: Overnight Fantasy Suite Dates

So, if things go the way they should, Viall will start this week by sending home the villain that everyone has wanted to see head out.

Corinne Olympios

Within the last two weeks, ABC decided to go ahead and let the world know that one of Viall’s final four women would be the lead on the next version of The Bachelorette. Everyone knows that is what usually happens, but they don’t usually find out who it is while she is still in the running for the love of the leading man.

Yes, Rachel Lindsay will be the next woman searching for her own love as previously reported by Inquisitr, and the spoiling of the show left fans quite angry. They aren’t mad at Lindsay, but they are no happy with ABC or the show runners.

Well, this is the way it should work, but then again, what do we know?

Down to Two Women

Episode 10 — March 6: The “Women Tell All” Special

Once again, there will be no rose ceremony and no eliminations as this will be the truly fun episode where many of the shunned women return. Viall will have to face off with those he has left without a rose and those he didn’t love. That is sure to make for some very interesting moments and Reality Steve knows that the drama will be at an all-time high.

Two women remain

Episode 11 — March 13: Season Finale

There are only two women left from the group of 30 by the time the season finale rolls around, and it will lead to Nick not giving a rose to:

Raven Gates

Yes, it will be Raven going home without a rose and Vanessa Grimaldi capturing Viall’s heart as they look to continue their true love. It was quite an up-and-down season with a lot of people thinking that the villain may actually win it all, but Vanessa came through at the end.

Now, the taping of The Bachelor for 2017 ended months ago and that is when the final rose was given out and his choice was made. A lot can happen in the period of a few months and there is still a little bit of time until the season finale as well. Are Vanessa and Nick still together? The only way to know for sure is to watch the season finale and live “After The Final Rose” special.

We’ve seen stranger things happen.

Please remember that the dates listed for each showing are what is currently scheduled, but they are subject to change depending on what ABC wants or needs to do. Sometimes, the network will mix things up to stick it to sites that reveal spoilers, but in the long run, all the eliminations will take place this season.

One would have thought that ABC was done with the cliffhangers, but last week proved us wrong. They did not have a rose ceremony elimination at the end of the Hometown Dates and now, Viall will have to send home one after his meeting with Andi Dorfman and another after the Fantasy Suite.

Nick Viall has tried to find his true love for years and ABC finally went ahead and gave him his own season of The Bachelor to do it. The only thing is that fans have not been overly thrilled with this go-round for the series and have kind of turned on him. It makes many wonder if the final rose ceremony elimination will even mean much since it is very possible that the winner may sour on him as well. There’s only one way to find out and that is to tune in each week.

[Featured Image by ABC Television Network]